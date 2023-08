The shallow Earth’s layers are at the interplay of many physical processes: some being driven by atmospheric forcing (precipitation, temperature...) whereas others take their origins at depth, for instance ground shaking due to seismic activity. These forcings cause the subsurface to continuously change its mechanical properties, therefore modulating the strength of the surface geomaterials and hydrological fluxes. Because our societies settle and rely on the layers hosting these time-dependent properties, constraining the hydro-mechanical dynamics of the shallow subsurface is crucial for our future geographical development. One way to investigate the ever-changing physical changes occurring under our feet is through the inference of seismic velocity changes from ambient noise, a technique called seismic interferometry. In this dissertation, I use this method to monitor the evolution of groundwater storage and damage induced by earthquakes. Two research lines are investigated that comprise the key controls of groundwater recharge in

The shallow Earth’s layers are at the interplay of many physical processes: some being driven by atmospheric forcing (precipitation, temperature...) whereas others take their origins at depth, for instance ground shaking due to seismic activity. These forcings cause the subsurface to continuously change its mechanical properties, therefore modulating the strength of the surface geomaterials and hydrological fluxes. Because our societies settle and rely on the layers hosting these time-dependent properties, constraining the hydro-mechanical dynamics of the shallow subsurface is crucial for our future geographical development. One way to investigate the ever-changing physical changes occurring under our feet is through the inference of seismic velocity changes from ambient noise, a technique called seismic interferometry. In this dissertation, I use this method to monitor the evolution of groundwater storage and damage induced by earthquakes. Two research lines are investigated that comprise the key controls of groundwater recharge in steep landscapes and the predictability and duration of the transient physical properties due to earthquake ground shaking. These two types of dynamics modulate each other and influence the velocity changes in ways that are challenging to disentangle. A part of my doctoral research also addresses this interaction. Seismic data from a range of field settings spanning several climatic conditions (wet to arid climate) in various seismic-prone areas are considered. I constrain the obtained seismic velocity time-series using simple physical models, independent dataset, geophysical tools and nonlinear analysis. Additionally, a methodological development is proposed to improve the time-resolution of passive seismic monitoring.

