Neotectonic deformation over space and time as observed by space-based geodesy

Alfred Wegeners ideas on continental drift were doubted for several decades until the discovery of polarization changes at the Atlantic seafloor and the seismic catalogs imaging oceanic subduction underneath the continental crust (Wadati-Benioff Zone). It took another 20 years until plate motion could be directly observed and quantified by using space geodesy. Since then, it is unthinkable to do neotectonic research without the use of satellite-based methods. Thanks to a tremendeous increase of instrumental observations in space and time over the last decades we significantly increased our knowledge on the complexity of the seismic cycle, that is, the interplay of tectonic stress build up and release. Our classical assumption, earthquakes were the only significant phenomena of strain release previously accumulated in a linear fashion, is outdated. We now know that this concept is actually decorated with a wide range of slow and fast processes such as triggered slip, afterslip, post-seismic and visco-elastic relaxation of the lower crust, dynamic pore-pressure changes in the elastic crust, aseismic creep, slow slip events and seismic swarms. On the basis of eleven peer-reviewed papers studies I here present the diversity of crustal deformation processes. Based on time-series analyses of radar imagery and satellited-based positioning data I quantify tectonic surface deformation and use numerical and analytical models and independent geologic and seismologic data to better understand the underlying crustal processes. The main part of my work focuses on the deformation observed in the Pamir, the Hindu Kush and the Tian Shan that together build the highly active continental collision zone between Northwest-India and Eurasia. Centered around the Sarez earthquake that ruptured the center of the Pamir in 2015 I present diverse examples of crustal deformation phenomena. Driver of the deformation is the Indian indenter, bulldozing into the Pamir, compressing the orogen that then collapses westward into the Tajik depression. A second natural observatory of mine to study tectonic deformation is the oceanic subduction zone in Chile that repeatedly hosts large earthquakes of magnitude 8 and more. These are best to study post-seismic relaxation processes and coupling of large earthquake. My findings nicely illustrate how complex fashion and how much the different deformation phenomena are coupled in space and time. My publications contribute to the awareness that the classical concept of the seismic cycle needs to be revised, which, in turn, has a large influence in the classical, probabilistic seismic hazard assessment that primarily relies on statistically solid recurrence times.

