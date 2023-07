Ausmaß, Trend und Extrema von Dürren im urbanen Raum

Summers are currently perceived to be getting longer, hotter and more extreme - and this impression is reinforced in urban areas by the occurrence of heat island effects in densely built-up areas. To assess the real extent of increasing drought occurrences in German cities, a DWD data set of 31 urban climate stations for the period 1950 to 2019 was analysed using the standardised precipitation index (SPI) with regard to meteorological drought lengths, drought extrema, heat waves and compound events in the form of simultaneously occurring heat waves and drought months. The analysis shows a large degree of heterogeneity within Germany: a severe drought occurred in most cities in 2018, while the year 2018 was among the three years with the longest droughts (since 1950) for only one third of the cities. Some southern and central German cities show a statistically significant increase in drought months per decade since 1950, other cities, mostly in the north and northwest, only show an increase in the past two decades or even no trend at

Summers are currently perceived to be getting longer, hotter and more extreme - and this impression is reinforced in urban areas by the occurrence of heat island effects in densely built-up areas. To assess the real extent of increasing drought occurrences in German cities, a DWD data set of 31 urban climate stations for the period 1950 to 2019 was analysed using the standardised precipitation index (SPI) with regard to meteorological drought lengths, drought extrema, heat waves and compound events in the form of simultaneously occurring heat waves and drought months. The analysis shows a large degree of heterogeneity within Germany: a severe drought occurred in most cities in 2018, while the year 2018 was among the three years with the longest droughts (since 1950) for only one third of the cities. Some southern and central German cities show a statistically significant increase in drought months per decade since 1950, other cities, mostly in the north and northwest, only show an increase in the past two decades or even no trend at all. The compound analysis of simultaneously occurring heat and drought months shows a strong increase at most stations in the last two decades, whereby the two components are responsible with a very different proportion regionally for the increase in compound events.

