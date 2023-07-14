Schließen

A modified asymptotical regularization of nonlinear ill-posed problems

  • In this paper, we investigate the continuous version of modified iterative Runge–Kutta-type methods for nonlinear inverse ill-posed problems proposed in a previous work. The convergence analysis is proved under the tangential cone condition, a modified discrepancy principle, i.e., the stopping time T is a solution of ∥𝐹(𝑥𝛿(𝑇))−𝑦𝛿∥=𝜏𝛿+ for some 𝛿+>𝛿, and an appropriate source condition. We yield the optimal rate of convergence.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pornsarp Pornsawad, Nantawan Sapsakul, Christine BöckmannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/math7050419
ISSN:2227-7390
Title of parent work (English):Mathematics
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel, Schweiz
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/10
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/07/14
Tag:asymptotic method; discrepancy principle; nonlinear operator; optimal rate; regularization
Volume:7
Article number:419
Print run:5
Number of pages:19
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1335

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.