A modified asymptotical regularization of nonlinear ill-posed problems
- In this paper, we investigate the continuous version of modified iterative Runge–Kutta-type methods for nonlinear inverse ill-posed problems proposed in a previous work. The convergence analysis is proved under the tangential cone condition, a modified discrepancy principle, i.e., the stopping time T is a solution of ∥𝐹(𝑥𝛿(𝑇))−𝑦𝛿∥=𝜏𝛿+ for some 𝛿+>𝛿, and an appropriate source condition. We yield the optimal rate of convergence.
|Pornsarp Pornsawad, Nantawan Sapsakul, Christine BöckmannORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3390/math7050419
|2227-7390
|Mathematics
|MDPI
|Basel, Schweiz
|Article
|English
|2019/05/10
|2019
|2023/07/14
|asymptotic method; discrepancy principle; nonlinear operator; optimal rate; regularization
|7
|419
|5
|19
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Extern / Extern
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1335