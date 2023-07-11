Schließen

The economic costs of climate change

Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian KotzORCiD
Subtitle (English):accounting for the changing variability and extremes of temperature and precipitatio
Reviewer(s):Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Matthias KalkuhlORCiDGND, Jacob RungeORCiD
Supervisor(s):Anders Levermann
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/11
Number of pages:279
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

