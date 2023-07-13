Schließen

Let’s talk about flood risk

  • Private flood protection measures can help reduce potential damage from flooding. Few intervention studies currently exist that systematically evaluate the effectiveness of risk communication methods. To address this gap, we evaluated a series of six workshops (N = 115) on private flood protection in flood-prone areas in Germany that covers different aspects of flood protection for individual households. Applying mixed-model analysis, significant increases in self-efficacy, subjective knowledge, and protection motivation were observed. Younger participants, as well as participants who reported lower levels of previous knowledge or no flood experience, showed a higher increase in self-efficacy and knowledge. Results suggest that a workshop can be an effective risk communication tool, raising awareness and motivating behaviour among residents of flood-prone areas.

Metadaten
Author details:Anna HeidenreichORCiDGND, Torsten MassonORCiDGND, Sebastian BambergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijdrr.2020.101880
ISSN:2212-4209
Title of parent work (English):International journal of disaster risk reduction : IJDRR
Subtitle (English):evaluating a series of workshops on private flood protection
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/22
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/07/13
Tag:flooding; intervention program; natural hazard; protection motivation theory; self-efficacy
Volume:50
Article number:101880
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

