Spectral continuity for aperiodic quantum systems

  This work provides a necessary and sufficient condition for a symbolic dynamical system to admit a sequence of periodic approximations in the Hausdorff topology. The key result proved and applied here uses graphs that are called De Bruijn graphs, Rauzy graphs, or Anderson-Putnam complex, depending on the community. Combining this with a previous result, the present work justifies rigorously the accuracy and reliability of algorithmic methods used to compute numerically the spectra of a large class of self-adjoint operators. The so-called Hamiltonians describe the effective dynamic of a quantum particle in aperiodic media. No restrictions on the structure of these operators other than general regularity assumptions are imposed. In particular, nearest-neighbor correlation is not necessary. Examples for the Fibonacci and the Golay-Rudin-Shapiro sequences are explicitly provided illustrating this discussion. While the first sequence has been thoroughly studied by physicists and mathematicians alike, a shroud of mystery still surrounds the latter when it comes to spectral properties. In light of this, the present paper gives a new result here that might help uncovering a solution.

Metadaten
Author details:Siegfried BeckusORCiDGND, Jean BellissardORCiDGND, Giuseppe De NittisORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0011488
ISSN:0022-2488
ISSN:1089-7658
Title of parent work (English):Journal of mathematical physics
Subtitle (English):applications of a folklore theorem
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/23
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/07/13
Volume:61
Issue:12
Article number:123505
Number of pages:19
Funding institution:Mathematics Department at Technion, Israel; Facultad de Matematicas at; the Pontificia Universidad Catolica, Chile; Department of Mathematics; Westfalische Wilhelms-Universitat, Munster, Germany; Georgia Institute; of Technology, USA; Erwin Schrodinger Institute, Vienna; Research; Training Group at the Friedrich-Schiller University in Jena, Germany; [1523/2]; Mathematisches Forschungsinstitut Oberwolfach; National; Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [DMS1160962]; FONDECYTComision Nacional de Investigacion Cientifica y Tecnologica; (CONICYT)CONICYT FONDECYT [1190204]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

