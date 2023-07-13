Schließen

Towards metric temporal answer set programming

  • We elaborate upon the theoretical foundations of a metric temporal extension of Answer Set Programming. In analogy to previous extensions of ASP with constructs from Linear Temporal and Dynamic Logic, we accomplish this in the setting of the logic of Here-and-There and its non-monotonic extension, called Equilibrium Logic. More precisely, we develop our logic on the same semantic underpinnings as its predecessors and thus use a simple time domain of bounded time steps. This allows us to compare all variants in a uniform framework and ultimately combine them in a common implementation.

Metadaten
Author details:Pedro CabalarORCiDGND, Martin DieguezORCiD, Torsten SchaubORCiDGND, Anna Schuhmann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1471068420000307
ISSN:1471-0684
ISSN:1475-3081
Title of parent work (English):Theory and practice of logic programming
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/21
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/07/13
Volume:20
Issue:5
Number of pages:16
First page:783
Last Page:798
Funding institution:MINECO, Spain [TIC2017-84453-P]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

