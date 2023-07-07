Schließen

Effects of recombination order on open-circuit voltage decay measurements of organic and perovskite solar cells

  • Non-geminate recombination, as one of the most relevant loss mechanisms in organic and perovskite solar cells, deserves special attention in research efforts to further increase device performance. It can be subdivided into first, second, and third order processes, which can be elucidated by the effects that they have on the time-dependent open-circuit voltage decay. In this study, analytical expressions for the open-circuit voltage decay exhibiting one of the aforementioned recombination mechanisms were derived. It was possible to support the analytical models with experimental examples of three different solar cells, each of them dominated either by first (PBDBT:CETIC-4F), second (PM6:Y6), or third (irradiated CH3NH3PbI3) order recombination. Furthermore, a simple approach to estimate the dominant recombination process was also introduced and tested on these examples. Moreover, limitations of the analytical models and the measurement technique itself were discussed.

Author details:Joachim VollbrechtORCiD, Viktor V. BrusORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/en14164800
ISSN:1996-1073
Title of parent work (English):Energies : open-access journal of related scientific research, technology development and studies in policy and management / Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI)
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/06
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/07/07
Tag:non-geminate recombination; open-circuit voltage decay; organic solar cells; perovskite solar cells; recombination order
Volume:14
Issue:16
Article number:4800
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:Feodor-Lynen Ruckkehrstipendium by the Alexander von Humboldt StiftungAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

