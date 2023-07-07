Schließen

Moving spiral wave chimeras

  • We consider a two-dimensional array of heterogeneous nonlocally coupled phase oscillators on a flat torus and study the bound states of two counter-rotating spiral chimeras, shortly two-core spiral chimeras, observed in this system. In contrast to other known spiral chimeras with motionless incoherent cores, the two-core spiral chimeras typically show a drift motion. Due to this drift, their incoherent cores become spatially modulated and develop specific fingerprint patterns of varying synchrony levels. In the continuum limit of infinitely many oscillators, the two-core spiral chimeras can be studied using the Ott-Antonsen equation. Numerical analysis of this equation allows us to reveal the stability region of different spiral chimeras, which we group into three main classes-symmetric, asymmetric, and meandering spiral chimeras.

Author details:Martin Bataille-GonzalezORCiD, Marcel G. ClercORCiDGND, Oleh E. Omel'chenkoORCiDGND
Date of first publication:2021/08/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/07/07
