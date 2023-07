Analysis of starch metabolism in source and sink tissue of plants

Starch is an essential biopolymer produced by plants. Starch can be made inside source tissue (such as leaves) and sink tissue (such as fruits and tubers). Nevertheless, understanding how starch metabolism is regulated in source and sink tissues is fundamental for improving crop production. Despite recent advances in the understanding of starch and its metabolism, there is still a knowledge gap in the source and sink metabolism. Therefore, this study aimed to summarize the state of the art regarding starch structure and metabolism inside plants. In addition, this study aimed to elucidate the regulation of starch metabolism in the source tissue using the leaves of a model organism, Arabidopsis thaliana, and the sink tissue of oil palm (Elaeis guineensis) fruit as a commercial crop. The research regarding the source tissue will focus on the effect of the blockage of starch degradation on the starch parameter in leaves, especially in those of A. thaliana, which lack both disproportionating enzyme 2 (DPE2) and plastidial glucan

Starch is an essential biopolymer produced by plants. Starch can be made inside source tissue (such as leaves) and sink tissue (such as fruits and tubers). Nevertheless, understanding how starch metabolism is regulated in source and sink tissues is fundamental for improving crop production. Despite recent advances in the understanding of starch and its metabolism, there is still a knowledge gap in the source and sink metabolism. Therefore, this study aimed to summarize the state of the art regarding starch structure and metabolism inside plants. In addition, this study aimed to elucidate the regulation of starch metabolism in the source tissue using the leaves of a model organism, Arabidopsis thaliana, and the sink tissue of oil palm (Elaeis guineensis) fruit as a commercial crop. The research regarding the source tissue will focus on the effect of the blockage of starch degradation on the starch parameter in leaves, especially in those of A. thaliana, which lack both disproportionating enzyme 2 (DPE2) and plastidial glucan phosphorylase 1 (PHS1) (dpe2/phs1). The additional elimination of phosphoglucan water dikinase (PWD), starch excess 4 (SEX4), isoamylase 3 (ISA3), and disproportionating enzyme 1 (DPE1) in the dpe2/phs1 mutant background demonstrates the alteration of starch granule number per chloroplast. This study provides insights into the control mechanism of granule number regulation in the chloroplast. The research regarding the sink tissue will emphasize the relationship between starch metabolism and the lipid metabolism pathway in oil palm fruits. This study was conducted to observe the alteration of starch parameters, metabolite abundance, and gene expression during oil palm fruit development with different oil yields. This study shows that starch and sucrose can be used as biomarkers for oil yield in oil palms. In addition, it is revealed that the enzyme isoforms related to starch metabolism influence the oil production in oil palm fruit. Overall, this thesis presents novel information regarding starch metabolism in the source tissue of A.thaliana and the sink tissue of E.guineensis. The results shown in this thesis can be applied to many applications, such as modifying the starch parameter in other plants for specific needs.

