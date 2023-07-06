Schließen

  • Research collaboration promises a useful approach to bridging the gap between research and practice and thus promoting evidence-informed education. This study examines whether information on research collaboration can influence the reception of research knowledge. We assume that the composition of experts from the field and scientists in a research team sends out signals that influence trust in as well as the relevance and applicability of the finding. In a survey experiment with practitioners from the field of adult education the influence of different research team compositions around an identical finding is tested. The results show overall high trust, relevance and applicability ratings with regard to the finding, regardless of the composition of the research team. We discuss the potential importance of additional information about research collaborations for effective knowledge translation and point out the need for more empirical research.

Metadaten
Author details:Hadjar Mohajerzad, Andreas Martin, Johannes ChristORCiD, Sarah WidanyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.790451
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34975687
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in psychology / Frontiers Research Foundation
Subtitle (English):Research collaboration and the perception of research findings
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/07/06
Tag:Bayes factor method; findings; research; research collaboration; science and practice relationship; survey experiment
Volume:12
Article number:790451
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

