Bridging the gap between science and practice
- Research collaboration promises a useful approach to bridging the gap between research and practice and thus promoting evidence-informed education. This study examines whether information on research collaboration can influence the reception of research knowledge. We assume that the composition of experts from the field and scientists in a research team sends out signals that influence trust in as well as the relevance and applicability of the finding. In a survey experiment with practitioners from the field of adult education the influence of different research team compositions around an identical finding is tested. The results show overall high trust, relevance and applicability ratings with regard to the finding, regardless of the composition of the research team. We discuss the potential importance of additional information about research collaborations for effective knowledge translation and point out the need for more empirical research.
|Author details:
|Hadjar Mohajerzad, Andreas Martin, Johannes ChristORCiD, Sarah WidanyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.790451
|ISSN:
|1664-1078
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34975687
|Title of parent work (English):
|Frontiers in psychology / Frontiers Research Foundation
|Subtitle (English):
|Research collaboration and the perception of research findings
|Publisher:
|Frontiers Media
|Place of publishing:
|Lausanne
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/07/06
|Tag:
|Bayes factor method; findings; research; research collaboration; science and practice relationship; survey experiment
|Volume:
|12
|Article number:
|790451
|Number of pages:
|12
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International