Is there a dark side of co-teaching?
|Author details:
|Nadine SpörerORCiDGND, Thorsten HenkeGND, Stefanie BosseORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.learninstruc.2020.101393
|ISSN:
|0959-4752
|ISSN:
|1873-3263
|Title of parent work (English):
|Learning and instruction : the journal of the European Association for Research on Learning and Instruction
|Subtitle (English):
|a study on the social participation of primary school students and their interactions with teachers and classmates
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/02/01
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/07/06
|Volume:
|71
|Article number:
|101393
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|German Science Foundation Grant [SP 1269/4-1]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Grundschulpädagogik
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert