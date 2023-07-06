Schließen

Meso-Cenozoic cooling and exhumation history of the Orlica-snie(z) over dotnik Dome (Sudetes, NE Bohemian Massif, Central Europe)

  • This study presents the first suite of apatite fission-track (AFT) ages from the SE part of the Western Sudetes. AFT cooling ages from the Orlica-snie(z) over dotnik Dome and the Upper Nysa Klodzka Graben range from Late Cretaceous (84 Ma) to Early Palaeocene-Middle Eocene (64-45 Ma). The first stage of basin evolution (similar to 100-90 Ma) was marked by the formation of a local extensional depocentre and disruption of the Mesozoic planation surface. Subsequent far-field convergence of European microplates resulted in Coniacian-Santonian (similar to 89-83 Ma) thrust faulting. AFT data from both metamorphic basement and Mesozoic sedimentary cover indicate homogenous Late Cretaceous burial of the entire Western Sudetes. Thermal history modeling suggests that the onset of cooling could be constrained between 89 and 63 Ma with a climax during the Palaeocene-Middle Eocene basin inversion phase.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Artur SobczykORCiD, Edward R. SobelORCiDGND, Viktoria GeorgievaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/ter.12449
ISSN:0954-4879
ISSN:1365-3121
Title of parent work (English):Terra nova
Subtitle (English):insights from apatite fission-track thermochronometry
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/12/23
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/07/06
Volume:32
Issue:2
Number of pages:12
First page:122
Last Page:133
Funding institution:Narodowe Centrum NaukiNational Science Centre, Poland; [2017/01/X/ST10/00122]; Deutscher Akademischer AustauschdienstDeutscher; Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD) [91530424]; Universitat Potsdam; Uniwersytet Wroclawski
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.