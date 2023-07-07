Schließen

Criticality theory for Schrödinger operators on graphs

  • We study Schrodinger operators given by positive quadratic forms on infinite graphs. From there, we develop a criticality theory for Schrodinger operators on general weighted graphs.

Author details:Matthias KellerORCiDGND, Yehuda PinchoverORCiDGND, Felix PogorzelskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4171/JST/286
ISSN:1664-039X
ISSN:1664-0403
Title of parent work (English):Journal of spectral theory
Publisher:European Mathematical Society
Place of publishing:Zürich
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/09/17
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/07/07
Tag:discrete Schrodinger; green function; ground state; operators; positive solutions; weighted graphs
Volume:10
Issue:1
Number of pages:42
First page:73
Last Page:114
Funding institution:German Science FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG); Israel; Science FoundationIsrael Science Foundation [970/15]; Technion Fine; Fellowship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

