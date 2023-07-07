Criticality theory for Schrödinger operators on graphs
- We study Schrodinger operators given by positive quadratic forms on infinite graphs. From there, we develop a criticality theory for Schrodinger operators on general weighted graphs.
|Matthias KellerORCiDGND, Yehuda PinchoverORCiDGND, Felix PogorzelskiORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.4171/JST/286
|1664-039X
|1664-0403
|Journal of spectral theory
|European Mathematical Society
|Zürich
|Article
|English
|2019/09/17
|2019
|2023/07/07
|discrete Schrodinger; green function; ground state; operators; positive solutions; weighted graphs
|10
|1
|42
|73
|114
|German Science FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG); Israel; Science FoundationIsrael Science Foundation [970/15]; Technion Fine; Fellowship
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access