FORGETTER2 protein phosphatase and phospholipase D modulate heat stress memory in Arabidopsis

  • Plants can mitigate environmental stress conditions through acclimation. In the case of fluctuating stress conditions such as high temperatures, maintaining a stress memory enables a more efficient response upon recurring stress. In a genetic screen forArabidopsis thalianamutants impaired in the memory of heat stress (HS) we have isolated theFORGETTER2(FGT2) gene, which encodes a type 2C protein phosphatase (PP2C) of the D-clade.Fgt2mutants acquire thermotolerance normally; however, they are defective in the memory of HS. FGT2 interacts with phospholipase D alpha 2 (PLD alpha 2), which is involved in the metabolism of membrane phospholipids and is also required for HS memory. In summary, we have uncovered a previously unknown component of HS memory and identified the FGT2 protein phosphatase and PLD alpha 2 as crucial players, suggesting that phosphatidic acid-dependent signaling or membrane composition dynamics underlie HS memory.

Author details:Reynel Urrea CastellanosGND, Thomas FriedrichGND, Nevena PetrovicGND, Simone Altmann, Krzysztof BrzezinkaGND, Michal GorkaGND, Alexander GrafORCiD, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/tpj.14927
ISSN:0960-7412
ISSN:1365-313X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32654320
Title of parent work (English):The plant journal
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/12
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/30
Tag:Arabidopsis; heat stress; priming; protein phosphatase; stress memory; thaliana
Volume:104
Issue:1
Number of pages:11
First page:7
Last Page:17
Funding institution:ERC CoG [725295]; Sofja-Kovalevskaja-Award; (Alexander-von-Humboldt-Foundation); DFGGerman Research Foundation; (DFG)European Commission [CRC 973]; Potsdam Graduate School; IMPRS-PMPG; program of the Max-Planck-Society; ProjektDEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

