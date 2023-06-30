FORGETTER2 protein phosphatase and phospholipase D modulate heat stress memory in Arabidopsis
- Plants can mitigate environmental stress conditions through acclimation. In the case of fluctuating stress conditions such as high temperatures, maintaining a stress memory enables a more efficient response upon recurring stress. In a genetic screen forArabidopsis thalianamutants impaired in the memory of heat stress (HS) we have isolated theFORGETTER2(FGT2) gene, which encodes a type 2C protein phosphatase (PP2C) of the D-clade.Fgt2mutants acquire thermotolerance normally; however, they are defective in the memory of HS. FGT2 interacts with phospholipase D alpha 2 (PLD alpha 2), which is involved in the metabolism of membrane phospholipids and is also required for HS memory. In summary, we have uncovered a previously unknown component of HS memory and identified the FGT2 protein phosphatase and PLD alpha 2 as crucial players, suggesting that phosphatidic acid-dependent signaling or membrane composition dynamics underlie HS memory.
|Author details:
|Reynel Urrea CastellanosGND, Thomas FriedrichGND, Nevena PetrovicGND, Simone Altmann, Krzysztof BrzezinkaGND, Michal GorkaGND, Alexander GrafORCiD, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/tpj.14927
|ISSN:
|0960-7412
|ISSN:
|1365-313X
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32654320
|Title of parent work (English):
|The plant journal
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/07/12
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/06/30
|Tag:
|Arabidopsis; heat stress; priming; protein phosphatase; stress memory; thaliana
|Volume:
|104
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|7
|Last Page:
|17
|Funding institution:
|ERC CoG [725295]; Sofja-Kovalevskaja-Award; (Alexander-von-Humboldt-Foundation); DFGGerman Research Foundation; (DFG)European Commission [CRC 973]; Potsdam Graduate School; IMPRS-PMPG; program of the Max-Planck-Society; ProjektDEAL
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International