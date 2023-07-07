Schließen

Absence of a giant Rashba effect in the valence band of lead halide perovskites

  • For hybrid organic-inorganic as well as all-inorganic lead halide perovskites a Rashba effect has been invoked to explain the high efficiency in energy conversion by prohibiting direct recombination. Both a bulk and surface Rashba effect have been predicted. In the valence band of methylammonium (MA) lead bromide a Rashba effect has been reported by angle-resolved photoemission and circular dichroism with giant values of 7-11 eV angstrom. We present band dispersion measurements of MAPbBr(3) and spin-resolved photoemission of CsPbBr3 to show that a large Rashba effect detectable by photoemission or circular dichroism does not exist and cannot be the origin of the high effciency.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maryam SajediORCiD, Maxim KrivenkovORCiDGND, Dmitry MarchenkoORCiDGND, Andrei VarykhalovORCiDGND, Jaime Sanchez-BarrigaORCiDGND, Emile D. L. RienksORCiD, Oliver RaderORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.102.081116
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Institute of Physics; American Physical Society (APS)
Place of publishing:Woodbury, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/21
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/07/07
Volume:102
Issue:8
Article number:081116
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association (Impuls-und Vernetzungsfonds der; Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft) [HRSF-0067]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.