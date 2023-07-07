Absence of a giant Rashba effect in the valence band of lead halide perovskites
- For hybrid organic-inorganic as well as all-inorganic lead halide perovskites a Rashba effect has been invoked to explain the high efficiency in energy conversion by prohibiting direct recombination. Both a bulk and surface Rashba effect have been predicted. In the valence band of methylammonium (MA) lead bromide a Rashba effect has been reported by angle-resolved photoemission and circular dichroism with giant values of 7-11 eV angstrom. We present band dispersion measurements of MAPbBr(3) and spin-resolved photoemission of CsPbBr3 to show that a large Rashba effect detectable by photoemission or circular dichroism does not exist and cannot be the origin of the high effciency.
