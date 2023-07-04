Schließen

  • Military conflicts and wars affect a country’s development in various dimensions. Rising inflation rates are a potentially important economic effect associated with conflict. High inflation can undermine investment, weigh on private consumption, and threaten macroeconomic stability. Furthermore, these effects are not necessarily restricted to the locality of the conflict, but can also spill over to other countries. Therefore, to understand how conflict affects the economy and to make a more comprehensive assessment of the costs of armed conflict, it is important to take inflationary effects into account. To disentangle the conflict-inflation-nexus and to quantify this relationship, we conduct a panel analysis for 175 countries over the period 1950–2019. To capture indirect inflationary effects, we construct a distance based spillover index. In general, the results of our analysis confirm a statistically significant positive direct association between conflicts and inflation rates. This finding is robust across various modelMilitary conflicts and wars affect a country’s development in various dimensions. Rising inflation rates are a potentially important economic effect associated with conflict. High inflation can undermine investment, weigh on private consumption, and threaten macroeconomic stability. Furthermore, these effects are not necessarily restricted to the locality of the conflict, but can also spill over to other countries. Therefore, to understand how conflict affects the economy and to make a more comprehensive assessment of the costs of armed conflict, it is important to take inflationary effects into account. To disentangle the conflict-inflation-nexus and to quantify this relationship, we conduct a panel analysis for 175 countries over the period 1950–2019. To capture indirect inflationary effects, we construct a distance based spillover index. In general, the results of our analysis confirm a statistically significant positive direct association between conflicts and inflation rates. This finding is robust across various model specifications. Moreover, our results indicate that conflict induced inflation is not solely driven by increasing money supply. Furthermore, we document a statistically significant positive indirect association between conflicts and inflation rates in uninvolved countries.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich EydamORCiDGND, Florian Leupold
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-597966
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59796
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):On the Inflationary Effects of Military Conflicts
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (65)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/07/04
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/04
Tag:dynamic panel estimation; inflation; military conflicts; spillover effects; wars
Issue:65
Number of pages:37
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:E Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics / E0 General / E00 General
E Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics / E3 Prices, Business Fluctuations, and Cycles / E31 Price Level; Inflation; Deflation
F International Economics / F5 International Relations and International Political Economy / F51 International Conflicts; Negotiations; Sanctions
H Public Economics / H5 National Government Expenditures and Related Policies / H56 National Security and War
Peer review:Nicht referiert
