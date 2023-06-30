Die feindliche Willensrichtung als Element der Heimtücke im Sinne des § 211 Abs. 2 StGB
|Author details:
|Fabian StamGND
|URL:
|https://www.zis-online.com/dat/artikel/2020_7-8_1376.pdf
|ISSN:
|1863-6470
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zeitschrift für Internationale Strafrechtsdogmatik
|Publisher:
|T. Rotsch
|Place of publishing:
|Gießen
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/06/30
|Volume:
|15
|Issue:
|7-8
|Number of pages:
|7
|First page:
|336
|Last Page:
|342
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Strafrecht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert