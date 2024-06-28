HPI Future SOC Lab – Proceedings 2019

Robert Kuban, Randolf Rotta, Jörg Nolte, Jonas Chromik, Jossekin Jakob Beilharz, Lukas Pirl, Tobias Friedrich, Pascal Lenzner, Christopher Weyand, Carlos Juiz, Belen Bermejo, Joao Sauer, Leandro dos Santos Coelh, Pejman Najafi, Wenzel Pünter, Feng Cheng, Christoph Meinel, Julia Sidorova, Lars Lundberg, Thomas Vogel, Chinh Tran, Irene Moser, Lars Grunske, Mohamed Esameldin Mohamed Elsaid, Hazem M. Abbas, Anisa Rula, Gezim Sejdiu, Andrea Maurino, Christopher Schmidt, Johannes Hügle, Matthias Uflacker, Debora Nozza, Enza Messina, André van Hoorn, Markus Frank, Henning Schulz, Seyed Ali Alhosseini Almodarresi Yasin, Marek Nowicki, Benson K. Muite, Mehmet Can Boysan, Federico Bianchi, Marco Cremaschi, Rim Moussa, Benjamin M. Abdel-Karim, Nicolas Pfeuffer, Oliver Hinz, Max Plauth, Andreas Polze, Da Huo, Gerard de Melo, Fábio Mendes Soares, Roberto Célio Limão de Oliveira, Lawrence Benson, Fabian Paul, Christian Werling, Fabian Windheuser, Dragan Stojanovic, Igor Djordjevic, Natalija Stojanovic, Aleksandra Stojnev Ilic, Vera Weidmann, Leon Lowitzki, Markus Wagner, Abdessatar Ben Ifa, Patrik Arlos, Ana Megia, Joan Vendrell, Bjarne Pfitzner, Alberto Redondo, David Ríos Insua, Justin Amadeus Albert, Lin Zhou, Bert Arnrich, Ildikó Szabó, Szabina Fodor, Katalin Ternai, Rajarshi Bhowmik, Gabriel Campero Durand, Pavlo Shevchenko, Milena Malysheva, Ivan Prymak, Gunter Saake
- The “HPI Future SOC Lab” is a cooperation of the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) and industry partners. Its mission is to enable and promote exchange and interaction between the research community and the industry partners.
The HPI Future SOC Lab provides researchers with free of charge access to a complete infrastructure of state of the art hard and software. This infrastructure includes components, which might be too expensive for an ordinary research environment, such as servers with up to 64 cores and 2 TB main memory. The offerings address researchers particularly from but not limited to the areas of computer science and business information systems. Main areas of research include cloud computing, parallelization, and In-Memory technologies.
This technical report presents results of research projects executed in 2019. Selected projects have presented their results on April 9th and November 12th 2019 at the Future SOC Lab Day events.
- Das Future SOC Lab am HPI ist eine Kooperation des Hasso-Plattner-Instituts mit verschiedenen Industriepartnern. Seine Aufgabe ist die Ermöglichung und Förderung des Austausches zwischen Forschungsgemeinschaft und Industrie.
Am Lab wird interessierten Wissenschaftlern eine Infrastruktur von neuester Hard- und Software kostenfrei für Forschungszwecke zur Verfügung gestellt. Dazu zählen teilweise noch nicht am Markt verfügbare Technologien, die im normalen Hochschulbereich in der Regel nicht zu finanzieren wären, bspw. Server mit bis zu 64 Cores und 2 TB Hauptspeicher. Diese Angebote richten sich insbesondere an Wissenschaftler in den Gebieten Informatik und Wirtschaftsinformatik. Einige der Schwerpunkte sind Cloud Computing, Parallelisierung und In-Memory Technologien.
In diesem Technischen Bericht werden die Ergebnisse der Forschungsprojekte des Jahres 2019 vorgestellt. Ausgewählte Projekte stellten ihre Ergebnisse am 09. April und 12. November 2019 im Rahmen des Future SOC Lab Tags vor.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Robert Kuban, Randolf RottaORCiD, Jörg NolteGND, Jonas ChromikORCiD, Jossekin Jakob BeilharzORCiD, Lukas PirlORCiD, Tobias FriedrichORCiDGND, Pascal LenznerORCiDGND, Christopher WeyandORCiD, Carlos JuizORCiD, Belen BermejoORCiD, Joao Sauer, Leandro dos Santos Coelh, Pejman NajafiORCiDGND, Wenzel PünterORCiD, Feng ChengGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND, Julia SidorovaORCiD, Lars Lundberg, Thomas VogelORCiDGND, Chinh Tran, Irene Moser, Lars GrunskeORCiD, Mohamed Esameldin Mohamed ElsaidORCiDGND, Hazem M. AbbasORCiD, Anisa RulaORCiD, Gezim SejdiuORCiDGND, Andrea MaurinoORCiD, Christopher Schmidt, Johannes Hügle, Matthias Uflacker, Debora NozzaORCiD, Enza MessinaORCiDGND, André van HoornORCiDGND, Markus Frank, Henning SchulzORCiDGND, Seyed Ali Alhosseini Almodarresi YasinORCiDGND, Marek NowickiORCiD, Benson K. Muite, Mehmet Can BoysanORCiD, Federico BianchiORCiD, Marco CremaschiORCiD, Rim MoussaORCiD, Benjamin M. Abdel-KarimORCiDGND, Nicolas PfeufferORCiDGND, Oliver HinzORCiDGND, Max PlauthORCiDGND, Andreas PolzeORCiDGND, Da Huo, Gerard de MeloORCiDGND, Fábio Mendes Soares, Roberto Célio Limão de OliveiraORCiD, Lawrence BensonORCiDGND, Fabian Paul, Christian Werling, Fabian Windheuser, Dragan StojanovicORCiD, Igor Djordjevic, Natalija StojanovicORCiD, Aleksandra Stojnev IlicORCiD, Vera Weidmann, Leon Lowitzki, Markus Wagner, Abdessatar Ben Ifa, Patrik ArlosORCiD, Ana MegiaORCiD, Joan Vendrell, Bjarne PfitznerORCiD, Alberto Redondo, David Ríos InsuaORCiDGND, Justin Amadeus AlbertORCiD, Lin Zhou, Bert ArnrichORCiDGND, Ildikó SzabóORCiD, Szabina FodorORCiD, Katalin TernaiORCiD, Rajarshi BhowmikORCiD, Gabriel Campero DurandORCiD, Pavlo Shevchenko, Milena Malysheva, Ivan Prymak, Gunter SaakeORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-597915
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59791
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-564-4
|ISSN:
|1613-5652
|ISSN:
|2191-1665
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Technische Berichte des Hasso-Plattner-Instituts für Digital Engineering an der Universität Potsdam (158)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Christoph Meinel, Andreas Polze, Karsten Beins, Rolf Strotmann, Ulrich Seibold, Kurt Rödszus, Jürgen Müller
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/06/28
|Tag:
|Cloud Computing; Forschungsprojekte; Future SOC Lab; In-Memory Technologie; Multicore Architekturen; künstliche Intelligenz; maschinelles Lernen
Future SOC Lab; artifical intelligence; cloud computing; in-memory technology; machine learning; multicore architectures; research projects
|Issue:
|158
|Number of pages:
|xi, 301
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 230
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz