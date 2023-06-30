Europäischer Beschluss zur vorläufigen Kontenpfändung und Arrest mit nachfolgender Kontenpfändung
- Mit der Kontenpfändungsverordnung (EuKPfVO) hat der europäische Gesetzgeber Neuland betreten. Der Europäische Beschluss zur vorläufigen Kontenpfändung (EuKPfB) steht dem Gläubiger als eine Alternative zu den Maßnahmen zur vorläufigen Pfändung nach dem nationalen Recht zur Verfügung (Art. 1 Abs. 2 EuKPfVO). Auf den ersten Blick weist der EuKPfB eine gewisse Nähe zu einer Kontenpfändung aufgrund eines dinglichen Arrests auf. Im Folgenden soll daher untersucht werden, ob und ggfs. welche konzeptionellen Unterschiede es diesbezüglich gibt. In diesem Zusammenhang ist auch zu klären, was sich hinter dem EuKPfB eigentlich verbirgt.
- The enforcement of a claim, even in cross-border situations, must not be jeopardised by the debtor transferring or debiting funds from his account. A creditor domiciled in State A has various options for having bank accounts of his debtor in State B seized. Thus, he can apply for an interim measure in State A according to national law and may have this measure enforced under the Brussels Ibis Regulation in State B by way of attachment of accounts. Alternatively, he may proceed in accordance with the European Account Preservation Order Regulation (hereinafter: EAPOR). This means that he must obtain a European account preservation order in State A which must be enforced in State B. By comparing these two options the author deals with the legal nature of the European account preservation order and with the subtleties of enforcement under the EAPOR.