Rechtsprechung zu den ziviljustiziellen Übergangsvorschriften im Austrittsabkommen
- Die Folgen des Brexits werden spürbar. In der Gerichtspraxis bis hin zum BGH kommen die Übergangsvorschriften zur justiziellen Zusammenarbeit in Zivilsachen im Austrittsabkommen zur Anwendung. Doch ist dies überhaupt rechtens? Das Austrittsabkommen ist nämlich lediglich auf Art. EUV2009 Artikel 50 EUV2009 Artikel 50 Absatz II EUV und gerade nicht darüber hinaus auch noch auf die Kompetenz zur ziviljustiziellen Zusammenarbeit in Art. AEUV Artikel 81 AEUV gestützt worden. Der folgende Beitrag befasst sich mit der Rechtsprechung zu den genannten Übergangsvorschriften und mit der Rechtsgrundlage des Austrittsabkommens.
- The consequences of Brexit are being felt. In court practice up to the German Federal court, the transitional provisions on judicial cooperation in civil matters in the Withdrawal Agreement apply. But is this even legal? The Withdrawal Agreement was based only on Art. AEUV Artikel 50 AEUV Artikel 50 Absatz II TFEU and not, moreover, on the competence for civil judicial cooperation in Article AEUV Artikel 81 TFEU. The following article deals with the case law on the above-mentioned transitional provisions and with the legal basis of the Withdrawal Agreement.