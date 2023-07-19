La imagen de religiosidad popular en la narrativa moderna de Tomás Carrasquilla

This work aims to demonstrate the presence of a Wahrheitsgehalt -the temporary concretion of an idea (Benjamin, 2012) in the narrative work by Tomás Carrasquilla Naranjo (1858 - Medellín, 1940). This is materialized through what I called image of popular religiosity in this work. This means that the work of this Antioquian writer would be built in the manner of a large mosaic, in which despite the varied and uneven elements it is composed by, the union of all these produces an image (Bild). In this image, the historical experience of the modern in the popular sectors is represented from the fleeting union between the remnants of ancient traditions and the most innovative ways of life. Far from the conventions of his time, where the question about the experience of the modern redounds in the metropolitan areas and the role of the artist, Carrasquilla wonders about what happens in the extensive rural or liminal contexts between the urban and the rural, and their respective intersections. By lacking conceptual tools that allow them to

This work aims to demonstrate the presence of a Wahrheitsgehalt -the temporary concretion of an idea (Benjamin, 2012) in the narrative work by Tomás Carrasquilla Naranjo (1858 - Medellín, 1940). This is materialized through what I called image of popular religiosity in this work. This means that the work of this Antioquian writer would be built in the manner of a large mosaic, in which despite the varied and uneven elements it is composed by, the union of all these produces an image (Bild). In this image, the historical experience of the modern in the popular sectors is represented from the fleeting union between the remnants of ancient traditions and the most innovative ways of life. Far from the conventions of his time, where the question about the experience of the modern redounds in the metropolitan areas and the role of the artist, Carrasquilla wonders about what happens in the extensive rural or liminal contexts between the urban and the rural, and their respective intersections. By lacking conceptual tools that allow them to define this new "living experience" and that new “Structures and Feeling” as Raymond Williams (2019) calls it, the subjects that inhabit these areas appeal to the only thing they know, which is the ancient knowledge orally transmitted to explain their present. In this sense, it is possible to affirm that Carrasquilla tried to establish a dialogue in the literary field by using this image of popular religiosity, from which he postulated an idea of the differential modern. On several occasions the Antioquian writer stated that literature should incorporate local experiences into the dialogue of the universal. An example of this is the simile of literature with the planetary system, since, according to him, hierarchical relationships are established when the countries that produce literary fashions, the planets (Europe) relegate the others to being simple satellites, that is, to imitate (Carrasquilla, 1991). Nowadays, it can be shown and seen a claim to otherness in the criticism Carrasquilla addressed to his Antioquian modernists mates. For what is postulated here, although these experiences are not like those that occur in the emerging metropolitan areas where merchandise represents the new substitutes for faith, in these extensive areas apparently provincial and far from contact with other cultures and knowledge, the image of popular religiosity comes to play the same role as those. In other words, “indem an Dingen ihr Gebrauchswert abstirbt” (utility or adoration), the subjectivity of the character loads them with “Intentionen von Wunsch und Angst” (Benjamin, 2013a.), turning them into objects of contemplation, either by carrying or collecting them. In a similar way, Carrasquilla would have used the accumulation of knowledge (Wissen) residual of his hypothetical readers and inherited from various cultural areas -during the colonization process-, and their respective and heterogeneous times and particular languages (Ette, 2019), to combine them with current profane experiences. Thus, the work (story or novel) would artistically represent popular "forms of life", through which it is "aesthetically experienced" how we survive (überleben) (Ette, 2015) modernity in marginalized sectors. This means, only from the ancient and ruinous of popular religiosity, once sacred, it is possible to explain the experience of the modern, and its present.

…