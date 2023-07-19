La imagen de religiosidad popular en la narrativa moderna de Tomás Carrasquilla
Das Bild der Volksreligiosität in der modernen Erzählung von Tomás Carrasquilla
- Este trabajo pretende demostrar que en la obra narrativa del escritor Tomás Carrasquilla Naranjo (1858 - 1940) hay un Wahrheitsgehalt (Benjamin, 2012), la concreción temporal de una idea, que se materializa a través de lo que aquí he denominado imagen de la religiosidad popular. Esto quiere decir que la obra del antioqueño estaría construida a la manera de un gran mosaico, en el que pese a los variados y disparejos elementos que la componen, la unión de todos produce una imagen (Bild). En dicha imagen se representa la experiencia histórica de lo moderno en los sectores populares, a partir de la unión fugaz entre los rezagos de tradiciones vetustas y las formas de vida más novedosas. Lejos de las convenciones de su época, donde la pregunta por la experiencia de lo moderno redunda en los ámbitos metropolitanos y el papel del artista, Carrasquilla se pregunta por lo que ocurre en los extensos ámbitos rurales o liminares entre lo citadino y lo rural, y sus respectivos entrecruzamientos. Los sujetos que habitan estos ámbitos, al carecer deEste trabajo pretende demostrar que en la obra narrativa del escritor Tomás Carrasquilla Naranjo (1858 - 1940) hay un Wahrheitsgehalt (Benjamin, 2012), la concreción temporal de una idea, que se materializa a través de lo que aquí he denominado imagen de la religiosidad popular. Esto quiere decir que la obra del antioqueño estaría construida a la manera de un gran mosaico, en el que pese a los variados y disparejos elementos que la componen, la unión de todos produce una imagen (Bild). En dicha imagen se representa la experiencia histórica de lo moderno en los sectores populares, a partir de la unión fugaz entre los rezagos de tradiciones vetustas y las formas de vida más novedosas. Lejos de las convenciones de su época, donde la pregunta por la experiencia de lo moderno redunda en los ámbitos metropolitanos y el papel del artista, Carrasquilla se pregunta por lo que ocurre en los extensos ámbitos rurales o liminares entre lo citadino y lo rural, y sus respectivos entrecruzamientos. Los sujetos que habitan estos ámbitos, al carecer de herramientas conceptuales que les permita definir esta nueva “experiencia viviente”, esa nueva Structures and Feeling como la denomina Raymond Williams (2019); apelan a lo único que conocen, los vetustos saberes transmitidos oralmente para explicar su ahora. En este sentido, es posible afirmar que Carrasquilla, valiéndose de esta imagen de la religiosidad popular, intentó establecer un diálogo en el campo de lo literario, desde el que postuló una idea de lo moderno diferencial. En varias ocasiones, el antioqueño manifestó que la literatura debía incorporar las experiencias locales al diálogo de lo universal. Ejemplo de esto es el símil de la literatura con el sistema planetario, pues, según él, las relaciones de jerarquía se establecen cuando los países que producen modas literarias, los planetas (Europa), relegan a los otros a ser simples satélites, es decir, a imitar (Carrasquilla, 1991). Hoy en día, se aprecia en aquella crítica dirigida a sus paisanos, los modernistas antioqueños, una reivindicación de la alteridad. Por lo que aquí se postula, que si bien dichas vivencias, no son similares a las que se dan en los nacientes ámbitos metropolitanos, donde las mercancías representan a los nuevos sustitutos de la fe; en esos extensos ámbitos, en apariencia provincianos y alejados del contacto con otras culturas y saberes, la imagen de religiosidad popular viene a desempeñar el mismo papel que aquellas. En otras palabras, “indem an Dingen ihr Gebrauchswert abstirbt” (utilidad o adoración), la subjetividad del personaje las carga con “Intentionen von Wunsch und Angst” (Benjamin, 2013a.), convirtiéndolas en objetos de contemplación, bien sea portándolas o coleccionándolas. De manera similar Carrasquilla se habría valido del cúmulo de saberes (Wissen) residuales de su hipotético público lector, heredado de diversas áreas culturales -durante el proceso de la colonización-, sus respectivos y heterogéneos tiempos y lenguas particulares (Ette, 2019), para aunarlos a las experiencias profanas actuales. Así, la obra (cuento o novela) representaría artísticamente “formas de vida” popular, a través de las cuales se “experimenta estéticamente” cómo se sobrevive (überleben) (Ette, 2015) a la modernidad en los sectores marginados. Es decir, solo desde lo vetusto y ruinoso de la religiosidad popular, otrora sagrado, es posible explicar la experiencia de lo moderno, su aquí y ahora.…
- In der vorliegenden Arbeit soll aufgezeigt werden, daβ die Erzählungen von Tomás Carrasquilla Naranjo (1858 - Medellín, 1940) einen Wahrheitsgehalt (Benjamin, 2012) in sich bergen, eine temporäre konkrete Verwirklichung einer Idee, die sich materialisiert in dem, was ich hier Bild der Volksreligiosität nenne. Das heiβt, das Erzählwerk von Carrasquilla ist wie ein groβes Mosaik konstruiert, in dem das Zusammenfügen der verschiedenen und ungleichen Elemente, aus dem es besteht, ein Bild ergibt. Dieses Bild stellt die historische Erfahrung der Moderne in den ärmeren Bevölkerungsschichten dar, ausgehend von der flüchtigen Verbindung zwischen veralteten Traditionen und neueren Lebensformen. Weit entfernt von den Konventionen seiner Zeit, wo die Frage nach den Erfahrungen der Moderne groβstädtische Gebiete und die Rolle des Künstlers beinfluβt, fragt sich Carrasquilla, was in den weiten ländlichen Gebieten oder in den Grenzgebieten zwischen Stadt und Land geschieht, und nach den Überschneidungen. Die Bewohner dieser Gebiete, denenIn der vorliegenden Arbeit soll aufgezeigt werden, daβ die Erzählungen von Tomás Carrasquilla Naranjo (1858 - Medellín, 1940) einen Wahrheitsgehalt (Benjamin, 2012) in sich bergen, eine temporäre konkrete Verwirklichung einer Idee, die sich materialisiert in dem, was ich hier Bild der Volksreligiosität nenne. Das heiβt, das Erzählwerk von Carrasquilla ist wie ein groβes Mosaik konstruiert, in dem das Zusammenfügen der verschiedenen und ungleichen Elemente, aus dem es besteht, ein Bild ergibt. Dieses Bild stellt die historische Erfahrung der Moderne in den ärmeren Bevölkerungsschichten dar, ausgehend von der flüchtigen Verbindung zwischen veralteten Traditionen und neueren Lebensformen. Weit entfernt von den Konventionen seiner Zeit, wo die Frage nach den Erfahrungen der Moderne groβstädtische Gebiete und die Rolle des Künstlers beinfluβt, fragt sich Carrasquilla, was in den weiten ländlichen Gebieten oder in den Grenzgebieten zwischen Stadt und Land geschieht, und nach den Überschneidungen. Die Bewohner dieser Gebiete, denen konzeptionelle Werkzeuge zur Definierung dieser neuen „lebenden Erfahrung“, dieser neuen Structures and Feeling, wie Raymond Williams sie nennt, (2019) fehlen, greifen zurück auf das Einzige, was sie kennen, das veraltete, mündlich übermittelte Wissen, um sich ihr Hier und Jetzt zu erklären. In diesem Sinne kann man behaupten, daβ Carrasquilla, indem er dieses Bild der Volksreligiosität benutzt, einen Dialog im literarischen Bereich herstellen wollte, von dem aus er eine differenzierende Idee der Moderne postulierte. Der Autor bekräftigte mehrmals, daβ die Literatur lokale Erfahrungen in den Dialog des Universellen einbeziehen sollte. Ein Beispiel dafür ist der Vergleich der Literatur mit dem Planetensystem, denn, wie Carrasquilla meinte, hierarchische Strukturen erscheinen, wenn diejenigen Länder, die literarische Modetendenzen produzieren, d.h. die Planeten (Europa), Andere zum Satellitendasein degradieren, d.h. zum Imitieren. Heute kann in dieser an seine Landsleute, die Modernisten aus Antioquia, gerichteten Kritik eine Geltendmachung der Alterität gesehen werden. Obwohl sich die Erfahrungen von denjenigen in den jungen groβstädtischen Gebieten, wo Güter zum neuen Ersatz von Glauben geworden sind, unterscheiden, wird im vorliegenden Text behauptet, daβ in den weiten Gebieten, die provinziell und weit entfernt vom Kontakt mit anderen Kulturen und anderem Wissen erscheinen, das Bild der Volksreligiosität dieselbe Rolle spielt. Mit anderen Worten, “indem an Dingen ihr Gebrauchswert abstirbt” (Nutzen oder Anbetung), weist die Subjektivität der Person ihnen “Intentionen von Wunsch und Angst” (Benjamin, 2013a). zu und verwandelt sie in Anbetungsobjekte, die bei sich getragen oder gesammelt werden. Auf ähnliche Weise bediente Carrasquilla sich des gesammelten Restwissens seiner hypothetischen Leserschaft, ein Erbgut verschiedener Kulturbereiche – dank des Kolonisierungsprozesses – sowie der entsprechenden unterschiedlichen Zeiten und Sprachen (Ette, 2019), um es mit den gegenwärtigen profanen Erfahrungen zu verbinden. So repräsentiert das Werk (Erzählung oder Roman) auf künstlerische Weise „Lebensformen“ der ärmeren Bevölkerungsschichten, durch die „auf ästhetische Weise erlebt“ werden kann, wie die Modernität in den marginalisierten Sektoren überlebt wird (Ette, 2015). Das heiβt, nur ausgehend vom Veralteten und Ruinösen der einst heiligen Volksreligiosität kann die Erfahrung der Moderne, ihr Hier und Jetz erklärt werden.…
- This work aims to demonstrate the presence of a Wahrheitsgehalt -the temporary concretion of an idea (Benjamin, 2012) in the narrative work by Tomás Carrasquilla Naranjo (1858 - Medellín, 1940). This is materialized through what I called image of popular religiosity in this work. This means that the work of this Antioquian writer would be built in the manner of a large mosaic, in which despite the varied and uneven elements it is composed by, the union of all these produces an image (Bild). In this image, the historical experience of the modern in the popular sectors is represented from the fleeting union between the remnants of ancient traditions and the most innovative ways of life. Far from the conventions of his time, where the question about the experience of the modern redounds in the metropolitan areas and the role of the artist, Carrasquilla wonders about what happens in the extensive rural or liminal contexts between the urban and the rural, and their respective intersections. By lacking conceptual tools that allow them toThis work aims to demonstrate the presence of a Wahrheitsgehalt -the temporary concretion of an idea (Benjamin, 2012) in the narrative work by Tomás Carrasquilla Naranjo (1858 - Medellín, 1940). This is materialized through what I called image of popular religiosity in this work. This means that the work of this Antioquian writer would be built in the manner of a large mosaic, in which despite the varied and uneven elements it is composed by, the union of all these produces an image (Bild). In this image, the historical experience of the modern in the popular sectors is represented from the fleeting union between the remnants of ancient traditions and the most innovative ways of life. Far from the conventions of his time, where the question about the experience of the modern redounds in the metropolitan areas and the role of the artist, Carrasquilla wonders about what happens in the extensive rural or liminal contexts between the urban and the rural, and their respective intersections. By lacking conceptual tools that allow them to define this new "living experience" and that new “Structures and Feeling” as Raymond Williams (2019) calls it, the subjects that inhabit these areas appeal to the only thing they know, which is the ancient knowledge orally transmitted to explain their present. In this sense, it is possible to affirm that Carrasquilla tried to establish a dialogue in the literary field by using this image of popular religiosity, from which he postulated an idea of the differential modern. On several occasions the Antioquian writer stated that literature should incorporate local experiences into the dialogue of the universal. An example of this is the simile of literature with the planetary system, since, according to him, hierarchical relationships are established when the countries that produce literary fashions, the planets (Europe) relegate the others to being simple satellites, that is, to imitate (Carrasquilla, 1991). Nowadays, it can be shown and seen a claim to otherness in the criticism Carrasquilla addressed to his Antioquian modernists mates. For what is postulated here, although these experiences are not like those that occur in the emerging metropolitan areas where merchandise represents the new substitutes for faith, in these extensive areas apparently provincial and far from contact with other cultures and knowledge, the image of popular religiosity comes to play the same role as those. In other words, “indem an Dingen ihr Gebrauchswert abstirbt” (utility or adoration), the subjectivity of the character loads them with “Intentionen von Wunsch und Angst” (Benjamin, 2013a.), turning them into objects of contemplation, either by carrying or collecting them. In a similar way, Carrasquilla would have used the accumulation of knowledge (Wissen) residual of his hypothetical readers and inherited from various cultural areas -during the colonization process-, and their respective and heterogeneous times and particular languages (Ette, 2019), to combine them with current profane experiences. Thus, the work (story or novel) would artistically represent popular "forms of life", through which it is "aesthetically experienced" how we survive (überleben) (Ette, 2015) modernity in marginalized sectors. This means, only from the ancient and ruinous of popular religiosity, once sacred, it is possible to explain the experience of the modern, and its present.…
|Author details:
|Gisela Molina
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-597852
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59785
|Reviewer(s):
|Ottmar EtteORCiDGND, Julio PrietoORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Ottmar Ette
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|Spanish
|Date of first publication:
|2023/07/18
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/02/22
|Release date:
|2023/07/18
|Tag:
|Bild; Erzählungen; Moderne; Religiosität; Volksreligiosität; narrative
image; modern; popular; religiosity
imagen; moderna; narrative; popular; religiosidad
|Number of pages:
|310
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 86 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen / 860 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International