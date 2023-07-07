Non-monotonic transients to synchrony in Kuramoto networks and electrochemical oscillators

We performed numerical simulations with the Kuramoto model and experiments with oscillatory nickel electrodissolution to explore the dynamical features of the transients from random initial conditions to a fully synchronized (one-cluster) state. The numerical simulations revealed that certain networks (e.g., globally coupled or dense Erdos-Renyi random networks) showed relatively simple behavior with monotonic increase of the Kuramoto order parameter from the random initial condition to the fully synchronized state and that the transient times exhibited a unimodal distribution. However, some modular networks with bridge elements were identified which exhibited non-monotonic variation of the order parameter with local maximum and/or minimum. In these networks, the histogram of the transients times became bimodal and the mean transient time scaled well with inverse of the magnitude of the second largest eigenvalue of the network Laplacian matrix. The non-monotonic transients increase the relative standard deviations from about 0.3 to

We performed numerical simulations with the Kuramoto model and experiments with oscillatory nickel electrodissolution to explore the dynamical features of the transients from random initial conditions to a fully synchronized (one-cluster) state. The numerical simulations revealed that certain networks (e.g., globally coupled or dense Erdos-Renyi random networks) showed relatively simple behavior with monotonic increase of the Kuramoto order parameter from the random initial condition to the fully synchronized state and that the transient times exhibited a unimodal distribution. However, some modular networks with bridge elements were identified which exhibited non-monotonic variation of the order parameter with local maximum and/or minimum. In these networks, the histogram of the transients times became bimodal and the mean transient time scaled well with inverse of the magnitude of the second largest eigenvalue of the network Laplacian matrix. The non-monotonic transients increase the relative standard deviations from about 0.3 to 0.5, i.e., the transient times became more diverse. The non-monotonic transients are related to generation of phase patterns where the modules are synchronized but approximately anti-phase to each other. The predictions of the numerical simulations were demonstrated in a population of coupled oscillatory electrochemical reactions in global, modular, and irregular tree networks. The findings clarify the role of network structure in generation of complex transients that can, for example, play a role in intermittent desynchronization of the circadian clock due to external cues or in deep brain stimulations where long transients are required after a desynchronization stimulus.

