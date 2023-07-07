Schließen

Role of individual motivations and privacy concerns in the adoption of German electronic patient record apps

  • Germany's electronic patient record ("ePA") launched in 2021 with several attempts and years of delay. The development of such a large-scale project is a complex task, and so is its adoption. Individual attitudes towards an electronic health record are crucial, as individuals can reject opting-in to it and making any national efforts unachievable. Although the integration of an electronic health record serves potential benefits, it also constitutes risks for an individual's privacy. With a mixed-methods study design, this work provides evidence that different types of motivations and contextual privacy antecedents affect usage intentions towards the ePA. Most significantly, individual motivations stemming from feelings of volition or external mandates positively affect ePA adoption, although internal incentives are more powerful.

Metadaten
Author details:Richard HenkenjohannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18189553
ISSN:1660-4601
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34574475
Title of parent work (English):International journal of environmental research and public health : IJERPH / Molecular Diversity Preservation International
Subtitle (English):a mixed-methods study
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/10
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/07/07
Tag:ePA; endogenous; health information privacy concern; mixed-methods; motivations; personal electronic health records; technology adoption
Volume:18
Issue:18
Article number:9553
Number of pages:31
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

