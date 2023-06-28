Schließen

Adipositas – Aktuelle Forschung zu Grundlagen und Therapie

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anja HilbertORCiDGND, Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00278-020-00479-x
ISSN:0935-6185
ISSN:1432-2080
Title of parent work (German):Psychotherapeut
translated title (English):Obesity - Current research on principles and treatment
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/01/19
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/28
Volume:66
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:2
First page:1
Last Page:2
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.