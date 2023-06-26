Functional characterization of the gene regulatory network of C2H2-type zine finger protein ZAT8 in Arabidopsis thaliana
|Author details:
|Yawen Shen
|Reviewer(s):
|Bernd Müller-RöberORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Katrin Czempinski
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Date of final exam:
|2022/09/28
|Release date:
|2023/06/26
|Number of pages:
|124
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie