Adsorption of photoresponsive surfactants at solid-liquid interfaces

We report on the adsorption kinetics of azoben-zene-containing surfactants on solid surfaces of different hydrophobicity. The understanding of this processes is of great importance for many interfacial phenomena that can be actuated and triggered by light, since the surfactant molecules contain a photoresponsive azobenzene group in their hydrophobic tail. Three surfactant types are studied, differing in the spacer connecting the headgroup and the azobenzene unit by between 6 and 10 CH2 groups. Under irradiation with light of a suitable wavelength, the azobenzene undergoes reversible photoisomerization between two states, a nonpolar trans-state and a highly polar cis-state. Consequently, the surfactant molecule changes its hydrophobicity and thus affinity to a surface depending on the photoisomerization state of the azobenzene. The adsorption behavior on hydrophilic (glass) and hydrophobic (TeflonAF) surfaces is analyzed using quartz crystal microbalance with dissipation (QCM-D) and zeta-potential measurements. At equilibrium, the adsorbed surfactant amount is almost twice as large on glass compared to TeflonAF for both isomers. The adsorption rate for the trans-isomers on both surfaces is similar, but the desorption rate of the trans-isomers is faster at the glass-water interface than at the Teflon-water interface. This result demonstrates that the trans-isomers have higher affinity for the glass surface, so the trans-to-cis ratios on glass and TeflonAF are 80/1 and 2/1, respectively, with similar trends for all three surfactant types.

