Gerichtliche Zuständigkeitsbestimmung bei Streitgenossenschaft mit EU-Auslandsbezug

  • The article discusses a court ruling of the Higher Regional Court of Hamm on jurisdiction concerning the “Diesel emission scandal”. The plaintiff had his domicile in Bielefeld (Germany). He bought a car in Cologne (Germany) where the seller had his domicile. Later on, the plaintiff brought an action for damages and for a declaratory judgment against the seller, the importer of the car (domicile: Darmstadt, Germany) and the producer of the car (domicile: in the Czech Republic) before the District Court of Bielefeld. The plaintiff argued that the producer of the car had used illegal software to manipulate the results of the emissions tests. He based his claim on tort. Against the first defendant he also claimed his warranty rights. In order to sue all three defendants in one trial the plaintiff requested the District Court of Bielefeld to ask the Higher Regional Court of Hamm to determine jurisdiction. In its decision the Court in Hamm took into account Article 8 No. 1 of the Brussels Ibis Regulation and § 36 I No. 3, II of the GermanThe article discusses a court ruling of the Higher Regional Court of Hamm on jurisdiction concerning the “Diesel emission scandal”. The plaintiff had his domicile in Bielefeld (Germany). He bought a car in Cologne (Germany) where the seller had his domicile. Later on, the plaintiff brought an action for damages and for a declaratory judgment against the seller, the importer of the car (domicile: Darmstadt, Germany) and the producer of the car (domicile: in the Czech Republic) before the District Court of Bielefeld. The plaintiff argued that the producer of the car had used illegal software to manipulate the results of the emissions tests. He based his claim on tort. Against the first defendant he also claimed his warranty rights. In order to sue all three defendants in one trial the plaintiff requested the District Court of Bielefeld to ask the Higher Regional Court of Hamm to determine jurisdiction. In its decision the Court in Hamm took into account Article 8 No. 1 of the Brussels Ibis Regulation and § 36 I No. 3, II of the German Code of Civil Procedure.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Rolf WagnerGND
URL:https://www.juris.de/perma?d=jzs-IPRAX-2021-05-0445-1-A-07
ISSN:0720-6585
Title of parent work (German):Praxis des internationalen Privat- und Verfahrensrechts
Subtitle (German):(zu OLG Hamm, 2.4.2020 – 32 SA 73/19 , unten S. 469, Nr. 27)
Publisher:Gieseking
Place of publishing:Bielefeld
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/23
Tag:EuGVVO; Zuständigkeit
Volume:41
Issue:5
Number of pages:6
First page:445
Last Page:450
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht referiert

