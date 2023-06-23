Assembly of photosystem I in thylakoid membranes
Die Assemblierung des Photosystems I in der Thylakoidmembran
- The light reactions of photosynthesis are carried out by a series of multiprotein complexes embedded in thylakoid membranes. Among them, photosystem I (PSI), acting as plastocyanin-ferderoxin oxidoreductase, catalyzes the final reaction. Together with light-harvesting antenna I, PSI forms a high-molecular-weight supercomplex of ~600 kDa, consisting of eighteen subunits and nearly two hundred co-factors. Assembly of the various components into a functional thylakoid membrane complex requires precise coordination, which is provided by the assembly machinery. Although this includes a small number of proteins (PSI assembly factors) that have been shown to play a role in the formation of PSI, the process as a whole, as well as the intricacy of its members, remains largely unexplored. In the present work, two approaches were used to find candidate PSI assembly factors. First, EnsembleNet was used to select proteins thought to be functionally related to known PSI assembly factors in Arabidopsis thaliana (approach I), and second,The light reactions of photosynthesis are carried out by a series of multiprotein complexes embedded in thylakoid membranes. Among them, photosystem I (PSI), acting as plastocyanin-ferderoxin oxidoreductase, catalyzes the final reaction. Together with light-harvesting antenna I, PSI forms a high-molecular-weight supercomplex of ~600 kDa, consisting of eighteen subunits and nearly two hundred co-factors. Assembly of the various components into a functional thylakoid membrane complex requires precise coordination, which is provided by the assembly machinery. Although this includes a small number of proteins (PSI assembly factors) that have been shown to play a role in the formation of PSI, the process as a whole, as well as the intricacy of its members, remains largely unexplored. In the present work, two approaches were used to find candidate PSI assembly factors. First, EnsembleNet was used to select proteins thought to be functionally related to known PSI assembly factors in Arabidopsis thaliana (approach I), and second, co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP) of tagged PSI assembly factors in Nicotiana tabacum was performed (approach II). Here, the novel PSI assembly factors designated CO-EXPRESSED WITH PSI ASSEMBLY 1 (CEPA1) and Ycf4-INTERACTING PROTEIN 1 (Y4IP1) were identified. A. thaliana null mutants for CEPA1 and Y4IP1 showed a growth phenotype and pale leaves compared with the wild type. Biophysical experiments using pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) revealed insufficient electron transport on the PSII acceptor side. Biochemical analyses revealed that both CEPA1 and Y4IP1 are specifically involved in PSI accumulation in A. thaliana at the post-translational level but are not essential. Consistent with their roles as factors in the assembly of a thylakoid membrane protein complex, the two proteins localize to thylakoid membranes. Remarkably, cepa1 y4ip1 double mutants exhibited lethal phenotypes in early developmental stages under photoautotrophic growth. Finally, co-IP and native gel experiments supported a possible role for CEPA1 and Y4IP1 in mediating PSI assembly in conjunction with other PSI assembly factors (e.g., PPD1- and PSA3-CEPA1 and Ycf4-Y4IP1). The fact that CEPA1 and Y4IP1 are found exclusively in green algae and higher plants suggests eukaryote-specific functions. Although the specific mechanisms need further investigation, CEPA1 and Y4IP1 are two novel assembly factors that contribute to PSI formation.…
- Die Lichtreaktionen der Photosynthese werden von einer Reihe von Multiproteinkomplexen durchgeführt, die in Thylakoidmembranen eingebettet sind. Hier katalysiert das Photosystem I (PSI), das als Plastocyanin-Ferderoxin-Oxidoreduktase fungiert, die letzte Reaktion. Zusammen mit der lichtsammelnden Antenne I bildet PSI einen hochmolekularen Superkomplex von etwa 600 kDa, der aus achtzehn Untereinheiten und fast zweihundert Co-Faktoren besteht. Der Zusammenbau der verschiedenen Komponenten zu einem funktionsfähigen Thylakoidmembrankomplex erfordert eine präzise Koordination, die durch den Assemblierungsapparat gewährleistet wird. Obwohl dieser eine kleine Anzahl von Proteinen (PSI-Assemblierungsfaktoren) umfasst, die nachweislich eine Rolle bei der Bildung des PSI spielen, ist der Prozess als Ganzes sowie die Komplexität seiner Mitglieder noch weitgehend unerforscht. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden zwei Ansätze verwendet, um Kandidaten für PSI-Assemblierungsfaktoren zu finden. Erstens wurde EnsembleNet verwendet, um ProteineDie Lichtreaktionen der Photosynthese werden von einer Reihe von Multiproteinkomplexen durchgeführt, die in Thylakoidmembranen eingebettet sind. Hier katalysiert das Photosystem I (PSI), das als Plastocyanin-Ferderoxin-Oxidoreduktase fungiert, die letzte Reaktion. Zusammen mit der lichtsammelnden Antenne I bildet PSI einen hochmolekularen Superkomplex von etwa 600 kDa, der aus achtzehn Untereinheiten und fast zweihundert Co-Faktoren besteht. Der Zusammenbau der verschiedenen Komponenten zu einem funktionsfähigen Thylakoidmembrankomplex erfordert eine präzise Koordination, die durch den Assemblierungsapparat gewährleistet wird. Obwohl dieser eine kleine Anzahl von Proteinen (PSI-Assemblierungsfaktoren) umfasst, die nachweislich eine Rolle bei der Bildung des PSI spielen, ist der Prozess als Ganzes sowie die Komplexität seiner Mitglieder noch weitgehend unerforscht. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden zwei Ansätze verwendet, um Kandidaten für PSI-Assemblierungsfaktoren zu finden. Erstens wurde EnsembleNet verwendet, um Proteine auszuwählen, von denen angenommen wird, dass sie funktionell mit bekannten PSI-Assemblierungsfaktoren in Arabidopsis thaliana verwandt sind (Ansatz I), und zweitens wurde eine Co-Immunopräzipitation (Co-IP) von markierten PSI-Assemblierungsfaktoren in Nicotiana tabacum durchgeführt (Ansatz II). Dabei wurden die neuartigen PSI-Assemblierungsfaktoren mit der Bezeichnung CO-EXPRESSED WITH PSI ASSEMBLY 1 (CEPA1) und Ycf4-INTERACTING PROTEIN 1 (Y4IP1) identifiziert. A. thaliana Nullmutanten für CEPA1 und Y4IP1 zeigten einen Wachstumsphänotyp und blasse Blätter im Vergleich zum Wildtyp. Biophysikalische Experimente unter Verwendung der Pulsamplitudenmodulation (PAM) zeigten einen unzureichenden Elektronentransport auf der PSII-Akzeptorseite. Biochemische Analysen ergaben, dass sowohl CEPA1 als auch Y4IP1 spezifisch an der PSI-Akkumulation in A. thaliana auf posttranslationaler Ebene beteiligt, jedoch nicht essentiell sind. Entsprechend ihrer Rolle als Faktoren für den Aufbau eines Thylakoidmembran-Proteinkomplexes sind die beiden Proteine an Thylakoidmembranen lokalisiert. Bemerkenswerterweise wiesen cepa1 y4ip1-Doppelmutanten in frühen Entwicklungsstadien unter photoautotrophem Wachstum tödliche Phänotypen auf. Schließlich untermauerten Co-IP- und native Gelexperimente eine mögliche Rolle von CEPA1 und Y4IP1 bei der Vermittlung des PSI-Aufbaus in Verbindung mit anderen PSI-Aufbaufaktoren (z. B. PPD1- und PSA3-CEPA1, und Ycf4-Y4IP1). Die Tatsache, dass CEPA1 und Y4IP1 ausschließlich in Grünalgen und höheren Pflanzen vorkommen, lässt auf eukaryontenspezifische Funktionen schließen. Obwohl die spezifischen Mechanismen noch weiter untersucht werden müssen, sind CEPA1 und Y4IP1 zwei neuartige Assemblierungsfaktoren, die zur PSI-Bildung beitragen.…
|Author details:
|David RoloORCiD
|Reviewer(s):
|Ralph BockORCiDGND, Jörg NickelsenGND, Danja SchünemannORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Ralph Bock, Etienne Meyer
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/05/05
|Release date:
|2023/06/23
|Tag:
|Assemblierungsfaktor; Biogenese; Photosynthese; Photosystem I; Thylakoidmembran
assembly factor; biogenesis; photosynthesis; photosystem I; thylakoid membranes
|Number of pages:
|177
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Extern / Extern
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie