Nonlocal STM manipulation of chlorobenzene on Si(111)-7 x 7

  • We use quantum chemical cluster models together with constrained density STM Ph CI functional theory (DFT) and ab initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) for open system to simulate tip and rationalize nonlocal scanning tunneling microscope (STM) manipulation experiments for Philh ci chlorobenzene (PhCl) on a Si(111)-7 X 7 surface. We consider three different processes, namely, the electron-induced dissociation of the carbon-chlorine bond for physisorbed PhCl molecules at low temperatures and the electron- or hole-induced desorption of chemisorbed PhCl at 300 K. All processes can be induced nonlocally, i.e., up to several nanometers (nm) away from the injection site, in STM experiments. We rationalize and explain the experimental findings regarding the STM-induced dissociation using constrained DFT. The coupling of STM-induced ion resonances to nuclear degrees of freedom is simulated with AIMD using the Gadzuk averaging approach for open systems. From this data, we predict a 4 fs lifetime for the cationic resonance. For the anion model,We use quantum chemical cluster models together with constrained density STM Ph CI functional theory (DFT) and ab initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) for open system to simulate tip and rationalize nonlocal scanning tunneling microscope (STM) manipulation experiments for Philh ci chlorobenzene (PhCl) on a Si(111)-7 X 7 surface. We consider three different processes, namely, the electron-induced dissociation of the carbon-chlorine bond for physisorbed PhCl molecules at low temperatures and the electron- or hole-induced desorption of chemisorbed PhCl at 300 K. All processes can be induced nonlocally, i.e., up to several nanometers (nm) away from the injection site, in STM experiments. We rationalize and explain the experimental findings regarding the STM-induced dissociation using constrained DFT. The coupling of STM-induced ion resonances to nuclear degrees of freedom is simulated with AIMD using the Gadzuk averaging approach for open systems. From this data, we predict a 4 fs lifetime for the cationic resonance. For the anion model, desorption could not be observed. In addition, the same cluster models are used for transition-state theory calculations, which are compared to and validated against time-lapse STM experiments.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Tina Gaebel, Daniel Bein, Daniel Mathauer, Manuel Utecht, Richard E. PalmerORCiD, Tillmann KlamrothORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.1c02612
ISSN:1932-7447
ISSN:1932-7455
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Subtitle (English):Potentials, kinetics, and first-principles molecular dynamics calculations for open systems
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/23
Volume:125
Issue:22
Number of pages:10
First page:12175
Last Page:12184
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KL-1387/3-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

