Suppression of cone-beam artefacts with Direct Iterative Reconstruction Computed Tomography Trajectories (DIRECTT)
- The reconstruction of cone-beam computed tomography data using filtered back-projection algorithms unavoidably results in severe artefacts. We describe how the Direct Iterative Reconstruction of Computed Tomography Trajectories (DIRECTT) algorithm can be combined with a model of the artefacts for the reconstruction of such data. The implementation of DIRECTT results in reconstructed volumes of superior quality compared to the conventional algorithms.
|Author details:
|Sotirios MagkosORCiDGND, Andreas KupschORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/jimaging7080147
|ISSN:
|2313-433X
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34460783
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of imaging : open access journal
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/08/15
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/06/23
|Tag:
|X-ray imaging; computed tomography; iteration method; signal processing
|Volume:
|7
|Issue:
|8
|Article number:
|147
|Number of pages:
|9
|Funding institution:
|European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under Marie Sklodowska-Curie Grant [765604]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International