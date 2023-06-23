Schließen

Suppression of cone-beam artefacts with Direct Iterative Reconstruction Computed Tomography Trajectories (DIRECTT)

  • The reconstruction of cone-beam computed tomography data using filtered back-projection algorithms unavoidably results in severe artefacts. We describe how the Direct Iterative Reconstruction of Computed Tomography Trajectories (DIRECTT) algorithm can be combined with a model of the artefacts for the reconstruction of such data. The implementation of DIRECTT results in reconstructed volumes of superior quality compared to the conventional algorithms.

