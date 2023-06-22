Schließen

Europäisches Kollisionsrecht 2021

  • This article provides an overview of developments in Brussels in the field of judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters from January 2021 until December 2021. It gives information on newly adopted legal instruments and summarizes current projects that are presently making their way through the EU legislative process. It also refers to the laws enacted at the national level in Germany as a result of new European instruments. Furthermore, the authors look at areas of law where the EU has made use of its external competence. They discuss both important decisions and pending cases before the CJEU as well as important decisions from German courts pertaining to the subject matter of the article. In addition, the article also looks at current projects and the latest developments at the Hague Conference of Private International Law.

Metadaten
Author details:Heinz-Peter ManselGND, Karsten ThornGND, Rolf WagnerGND
URL:https://www.juris.de/perma?d=jzs-IPRax-2022-02-001-97
ISSN:0720-6585
Title of parent work (German):Praxis des internationalen Privat- und Verfahrensrechts
Subtitle (German):Digitalisierung als Aufgabe
Publisher:Gieseking
Place of publishing:Bielefeld
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/06/22
Volume:42
Issue:2
Number of pages:44
First page:97
Last Page:140
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht referiert

