Europäisches Kollisionsrecht 2019

  • This article provides an overview of developments in Brussels in the field of judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters from January/February 2019 until November 2019. It provides an overview of newly adopted legal instruments and summarizes current projects that are presently making their way through the EU legislative process. It also refers to the laws enacted at the national level in Germany as a result of new European instruments. Furthermore, the authors look at areas of law where the EU has made use of its external competence. They discuss important decisions of the CJEU. In addition, the article looks at current projects and the latest developments at the Hague Conference of Private International Law.

Author details:Heinz-Peter ManselGND, Karsten ThornGND, Rolf WagnerGND
Subtitle (German):Konsolidierung und Multilateralisierung
