Schließen

The benefits of preregistration for hypothesis-driven bilingualism research

  • Preregistration is an open science practice that requires the specification of research hypotheses and analysis plans before the data are inspected. Here, we discuss the benefits of preregistration for hypothesis-driven, confirmatory bilingualism research. Using examples from psycholinguistics and bilingualism, we illustrate how non-peer reviewed preregistrations can serve to implement a clean distinction between hypothesis testing and data exploration. This distinction helps researchers avoid casting post-hoc hypotheses and analyses as confirmatory ones. We argue that, in keeping with current best practices in the experimental sciences, preregistration, along with sharing data and code, should be an integral part of hypothesis-driven bilingualism research.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniela MertzenORCiDGND, Sol LagoORCiD, Shravan VasishthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1366728921000031
ISSN:1366-7289
ISSN:1469-1841
Title of parent work (English):Bilingualism : language and cognition
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/23
Tag:bilingualism; confirmatory analysis; exploratory analysis; open science; preregistration; psycholinguistics
Volume:24
Issue:5
Article number:PII S1366728921000031
Number of pages:6
First page:807
Last Page:812
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [317633480 -SFB 1287]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.