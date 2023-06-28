Schließen

The force of numbers

  The study has two objectives: (1) to introduce grip force recording as a new technique for studying embodied numerical processing; and (2) to demonstrate how three competing accounts of numerical magnitude representation can be tested by using this new technique: the Mental Number Line (MNL), A Theory of Magnitude (ATOM) and Embodied Cognition (finger counting-based) account. While 26 healthy adults processed visually presented single digits in a go/no-go n-back paradigm, their passive holding forces for two small sensors were recorded in both hands. Spontaneous and unconscious grip force changes related to number magnitude occurred in the left hand already 100-140 ms after stimulus presentation and continued systematically. Our results support a two-step model of number processing where an initial stage is related to the automatic activation of all stimulus properties whereas a later stage consists of deeper conscious processing of the stimulus. This interpretation generalizes previous work with linguistic stimuli and elaborates the timeline of embodied cognition. We hope that the use of grip force recording will advance the field of numerical cognition research.

Metadaten
Author details:Alex MiklashevskyORCiDGND, Oliver LindemannORCiD, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnhum.2020.590508
ISSN:1662-5161
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33505256
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in human neuroscience / Frontiers Research Foundation
Subtitle (English):Investigating manual signatures of embodied number processing
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/28
Tag:ATOM; embodied cognition; finger counting; grip force; line; mental number; number processing; numerical cognition
Volume:14
Article number:590508
Number of pages:16
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

