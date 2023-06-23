Schließen

Photo-iniferter RAFT polymerization

  • Light-mediated polymerization techniques offer distinct advantages over polymerization reactions fueled by thermal energy, such as high spatial and temporal control as well as the possibility to work under mild reaction conditions. Reversible addition-fragmentation chain-transfer (RAFT) polymerization is a highly versatile radical polymerization method that can be utilized to control a variety of monomers and produce a vast number of complex macromolecular structures. The use of light to drive a RAFT-polymerization is possible via multiple routes. Besides the use of photo-initiators, or photo-catalysts, the direct activation of the chain transfer agent controlling the RAFT process in a photo-iniferter (PI) process is an elegant way to initiate and control polymerization reactions. Within this review, PI-RAFT polymerization and its advantages over the conventional RAFT process are discussed in detail.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Matthias HartliebORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.202100514
ISSN:1521-3927
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34750911
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular rapid communications : publishing the newsletters of the European Polymer Federation
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/06/23
Tag:addition-fragmentation chain-transfer polymerization; light; photo-iniferter reversible addition-fragmentation chain-transfer; photo-mediated polymerization; radical polymerization; reversible
Volume:43
Issue:1
Article number:2100514
Number of pages:25
Funding institution:DFG (Emmy-Noether-Program)German Research Foundation (DFG) [HA 7725/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.