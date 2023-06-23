Photo-iniferter RAFT polymerization
- Light-mediated polymerization techniques offer distinct advantages over polymerization reactions fueled by thermal energy, such as high spatial and temporal control as well as the possibility to work under mild reaction conditions. Reversible addition-fragmentation chain-transfer (RAFT) polymerization is a highly versatile radical polymerization method that can be utilized to control a variety of monomers and produce a vast number of complex macromolecular structures. The use of light to drive a RAFT-polymerization is possible via multiple routes. Besides the use of photo-initiators, or photo-catalysts, the direct activation of the chain transfer agent controlling the RAFT process in a photo-iniferter (PI) process is an elegant way to initiate and control polymerization reactions. Within this review, PI-RAFT polymerization and its advantages over the conventional RAFT process are discussed in detail.
