Inwiefern wird der Beutelsbacher Konsens in einem ausgewählten Schulbuch für den Politikunterricht in der Sekundarstufe I in Brandenburg berücksichtigt?

This thesis investigates the extent to which the Beutelsbach consensus is considered in a selected school book for political education in Brandenburg. To answer this question, the three principles of the consensus are first reproduced: the prohibition of overwhelming the students, the requirement for controversy and the principle of giving weight to the personal interests of students. Since the consensus, even if it is shared by the majority of subject didactics, is always the subject of discussions, approaches to updating or expanding are presented in a first step and then current points of contention are shown. In a short interim conclusion, a clear understanding of the consensus, which is indispensable for the school book analysis, is then developed. In the next step, the role of school books as teaching and learning tool is discussed. The main question here is why school books are particularly suitable for an analysis in the context of the present thesis. Thereafter the concept of school book analysis is presented. Within this framework, the focus of the investigation (principle of controversy) and the object of investigation (controversy about migration and integration) are defined. In the following, the textbook „Politik & Co. 1" will be analyzed with the help of the developed analysis tool (coding guidelines). In addition, the results are pointed out and the chosen procedure is reflected.

