Nin-Like Protein (NLP) transcription factors
|Author details:
|Kübra Kontbay
|Subtitle (German):
|regulation of developmental transitions in Arabidopsis thaliana and Solanum tuberosum
|Supervisor(s):
|Vanessa Wahl
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/06/21
|Number of pages:
|113
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)