This dissertation explores the diverse interconnections and transfers within the German solidarity for Nicaragua in the late 1970s and 1980s. Even before coming to power, the Sandinistas sought foreign governmental and civilian support from both political factions during the Cold War. With the establishment of the Sandinista reform state, they simultaneously formed an international network of solidarity relationships that served to finance their social reform programs and legitimize their governance. Hundreds of solidarity groups emerged in the Federal Republic alone, while in the German Democratic Republic (GDR), the political leadership initiated a state-guided solidarity movement with Nicaragua, attracting tens of thousands of individuals and independent grassroots initiatives. Despite being rooted in rival systems and the heterogeneity of their ideological frameworks, ranging from Christian social teachings to the critical left, numerous solidarity initiatives in both countries worked towards a common goal: a Nicaragua beyond the ideological blocs. Collaborating with their Nicaraguan project partners, they created a new space for transnational communication, encountering differences and debates over political ideas that stimulated new practices on both sides of the Atlantic. The research is based on an extensive analysis of sources from a total of 13 archives, including the Robert Havemann Society Archive, the Archive of the Federal Commissioner for the Stasi Records (BStU), various movement archives in West Germany, and the archival holdings of the Nicaraguan Ministry of Culture.

