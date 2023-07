Energie induzierte Nanopartikel-Substrat Interaktionen

In this work, energy-induced nanoparticle-substrate interactions were investigated. For this purpose, gold nanoparticle arrays (AuNPA) were fabricated on different silicon-based substrates and the influence of energy input, more specifically thermal treatment or metal-assisted chemical etching (MaCE), was tested. The nanoparticle arrays used for thermal treatment were wet-chemically synthesized in toluene, functionalized with thiol-terminated polystyrene and arranged in quasi-hexagonal patterns on different substrates (three glasses and one silicon wafer) by spin coating. These AuNP arrays were thermally treated with temperatures ranging from 475 °C - 792 °C for different time periods. In general, the nanoparticles sank into the substrates, and it was found that as the glass transition temperature of the substrates increased, the sinking depth of the nanoparticles decreased. The AuNPA on silicon wafers were heated to temperatures of 700 °C - 900 °C. The gold nanoparticles sank into the Si substrate by up to 2.5 nm. Sintering of the

In this work, energy-induced nanoparticle-substrate interactions were investigated. For this purpose, gold nanoparticle arrays (AuNPA) were fabricated on different silicon-based substrates and the influence of energy input, more specifically thermal treatment or metal-assisted chemical etching (MaCE), was tested. The nanoparticle arrays used for thermal treatment were wet-chemically synthesized in toluene, functionalized with thiol-terminated polystyrene and arranged in quasi-hexagonal patterns on different substrates (three glasses and one silicon wafer) by spin coating. These AuNP arrays were thermally treated with temperatures ranging from 475 °C - 792 °C for different time periods. In general, the nanoparticles sank into the substrates, and it was found that as the glass transition temperature of the substrates increased, the sinking depth of the nanoparticles decreased. The AuNPA on silicon wafers were heated to temperatures of 700 °C - 900 °C. The gold nanoparticles sank into the Si substrate by up to 2.5 nm. Sintering of the nanoparticles occurred at temperatures above 660 °C. It could not be clarified conclusively which sintering mechanism is dominant. For the investigation of the influence of the second energy input by means of MaCE, AuNPA as well as gold core-silver shell arrays on silicon substrates were used. The AuNPA were prepared using poly-N-isopropylacrylamide microgels and sodium citrate-stabilized gold nanoparticles (Na-AuNP) and tetrachloridoauric acid (TCG), respectively. Nanoparticle arrays with hemispherical particles (from Na-AuNP) or nanoparticle arrays with spherical particles (from TCG) resulted. A subsequent silver growth reaction was utilized for obtaining the corresponding gold core-silver shell nanoparticle assemblies. MaCE showed significant differences in the behavior of these four nanoparticle arrays, e.g., higher hydrogen peroxide concentrations (0.70 M - 0.91 M) had to be used for etching the hemispherical particle arrays than for the spherical particle arrays (0.08 M - 0.32 M) to achieve sinking of the nanoparticles into the substrate.

