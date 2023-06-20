Schließen

Ion and proton transport in aqueous/nonaqueous acidic tonic liquids for fuel-cell applications-insight from high-pressure dielectric studies

  • The use of acidic ionic liquids and solids as electrolytes in fuel cells is an emerging field due to their efficient proton conductivity and good thermal stability. Despite multiple reports describing conducting properties of acidic ILs, little is known on the charge-transport mechanism in the vicinity of liquid-glass transition and the structural factors governing the proton hopping. To address these issues, we studied two acidic imidazolium-based ILs with the same cation, however, different anions-bulk tosylate vs small methanesulfonate. High-pressure dielectric studies of anhydrous and water-saturated materials performed in the close vicinity of T-g have revealed significant differences in the charge-transport mechanism in these two systems being undetectable at ambient conditions. Thereby, we demonstrated the effect of molecular architecture on proton hopping, being crucial in the potential electrochemical applications of acidic ILs.

Metadaten
Author details:Zaneta WojnarowskaORCiD, Alyna Lange, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Marian PaluchORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.1c06260
ISSN:1944-8244
ISSN:1944-8252
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34164974
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces / American Chemical Society
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/24
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/20
Tag:acidic ionic liquids; dielectric spectroscopy; high pressure; ion transport; proton hopping
Volume:13
Issue:26
Number of pages:11
First page:30614
Last Page:30624
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
