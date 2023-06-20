Transition to synchrony in a three-dimensional swarming model with helical trajectories
- We investigate the transition from incoherence to global collective motion in a three-dimensional swarming model of agents with helical trajectories, subject to noise and global coupling. Without noise this model was recently proposed as a generalization of the Kuramoto model and it was found that alignment of the velocities occurs discontinuously for arbitrarily small attractive coupling. Adding noise to the system resolves this singular limit and leads to a continuous transition, either to a directed collective motion or to center-of-mass rotations.
