Background: Osteoporosis is a growing public health problem. It is known that stress-related diseases such as depression may impair bone quality and lead to osteoporosis. The association between psychosocial stress and bone health may be triggered by alterations of mitochondrial function and cell signaling and intercellular communication. In this context, extracellular vesicles (EVs) may be relevant due to their crucial role in intercellular communicators through the transfer of cargo. Aim: This narrative review aims to summarize if the cargo of extracellular vesicles can constitute a biological link between psychosocial stress and osteoporosis. Methods: To evaluate this research question, a thorough literature search was conducted using PubMed, Google Scholar, and Science Direct. The research keywords are allostatic load, bone remodeling, microRNA, osteoblast, and osteoclast. A total of 21 articles were included in the narrative review. Results: We found that certain miRNAs in EVs, including miR-126a-3p, miR-128-3p, and

Background: Osteoporosis is a growing public health problem. It is known that stress-related diseases such as depression may impair bone quality and lead to osteoporosis. The association between psychosocial stress and bone health may be triggered by alterations of mitochondrial function and cell signaling and intercellular communication. In this context, extracellular vesicles (EVs) may be relevant due to their crucial role in intercellular communicators through the transfer of cargo. Aim: This narrative review aims to summarize if the cargo of extracellular vesicles can constitute a biological link between psychosocial stress and osteoporosis. Methods: To evaluate this research question, a thorough literature search was conducted using PubMed, Google Scholar, and Science Direct. The research keywords are allostatic load, bone remodeling, microRNA, osteoblast, and osteoclast. A total of 21 articles were included in the narrative review. Results: We found that certain miRNAs in EVs, including miR-126a-3p, miR-128-3p, and miR-187-5p, have been described as crucial players in both psychosocial stress and osteoporosis. Discussion: This review describes EVs and their cargo as a potential mediator linking psychosocial stress and osteoporosis for the first time by highlighting common crucial miRNAs. However, based on the included studies, it is unclear whether EV-mediated transport of biological cargoes can alter the function of target cells in a real physiological environment.

…