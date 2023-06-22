Schließen

Might the cargo of extracellular vesicles constitute a biological link between psychosocial stress and osteoporosis?

  • Background: Osteoporosis is a growing public health problem. It is known that stress-related diseases such as depression may impair bone quality and lead to osteoporosis. The association between psychosocial stress and bone health may be triggered by alterations of mitochondrial function and cell signaling and intercellular communication. In this context, extracellular vesicles (EVs) may be relevant due to their crucial role in intercellular communicators through the transfer of cargo. Aim: This narrative review aims to summarize if the cargo of extracellular vesicles can constitute a biological link between psychosocial stress and osteoporosis. Methods: To evaluate this research question, a thorough literature search was conducted using PubMed, Google Scholar, and Science Direct. The research keywords are allostatic load, bone remodeling, microRNA, osteoblast, and osteoclast. A total of 21 articles were included in the narrative review. Results: We found that certain miRNAs in EVs, including miR-126a-3p, miR-128-3p, andBackground: Osteoporosis is a growing public health problem. It is known that stress-related diseases such as depression may impair bone quality and lead to osteoporosis. The association between psychosocial stress and bone health may be triggered by alterations of mitochondrial function and cell signaling and intercellular communication. In this context, extracellular vesicles (EVs) may be relevant due to their crucial role in intercellular communicators through the transfer of cargo. Aim: This narrative review aims to summarize if the cargo of extracellular vesicles can constitute a biological link between psychosocial stress and osteoporosis. Methods: To evaluate this research question, a thorough literature search was conducted using PubMed, Google Scholar, and Science Direct. The research keywords are allostatic load, bone remodeling, microRNA, osteoblast, and osteoclast. A total of 21 articles were included in the narrative review. Results: We found that certain miRNAs in EVs, including miR-126a-3p, miR-128-3p, and miR-187-5p, have been described as crucial players in both psychosocial stress and osteoporosis. Discussion: This review describes EVs and their cargo as a potential mediator linking psychosocial stress and osteoporosis for the first time by highlighting common crucial miRNAs. However, based on the included studies, it is unclear whether EV-mediated transport of biological cargoes can alter the function of target cells in a real physiological environment.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yangyang HeORCiDGND, Petra Cazzanelli, Karin Würtz-KozakORCiDGND, Pia-Maria WippertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.psyneuen.2021.105480
ISSN:0306-4530
ISSN:1873-3360
Title of parent work (English):Psychoneuroendocrinology / International Society of Psychoneuroendocrinology
Subtitle (English):a narrative review
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/22
Volume:131
Issue:Supplement
Article number:105480
Number of pages:1
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.