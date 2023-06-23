Schließen

Strategic entrepreneurship

  • Purpose: Strategic entrepreneurship (SE) depicts the nexus of strategic management and entrepreneurship, suggesting that firms can create superior wealth when simultaneously pursuing advantage-seeking and opportunity-seeking behavior. As the rapid growth in SE research led to a multidisciplinary, scattered and fragmented literature landscape, the authors aim to structure this research field. Design/methodology/approach: The authors employ a bibliographic coupling and literature review of the strategic entrepreneurship research field. Findings: The authors identify and describe five major research streams with 15 sub-themes in recent SE research. Based on our findings, the authors propose an integrated research framework and research gaps for future research. Originality/value: To the authors' knowledge, this is the first review on SE based on a bibliographic coupling.

