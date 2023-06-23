Strategic entrepreneurship
- Purpose: Strategic entrepreneurship (SE) depicts the nexus of strategic management and entrepreneurship, suggesting that firms can create superior wealth when simultaneously pursuing advantage-seeking and opportunity-seeking behavior. As the rapid growth in SE research led to a multidisciplinary, scattered and fragmented literature landscape, the authors aim to structure this research field. Design/methodology/approach: The authors employ a bibliographic coupling and literature review of the strategic entrepreneurship research field. Findings: The authors identify and describe five major research streams with 15 sub-themes in recent SE research. Based on our findings, the authors propose an integrated research framework and research gaps for future research. Originality/value: To the authors' knowledge, this is the first review on SE based on a bibliographic coupling.
|Author details:
|Katharina Schröder, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Ricarda B. BounckenORCiDGND, Sascha KrausORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-11-2020-0798
|ISSN:
|1355-2554
|ISSN:
|1758-6534
|Title of parent work (English):
|International journal of entrepreneurial behavior & research
|Subtitle (English):
|mapping a research field
|Publisher:
|Emerald Group Publishing Limited
|Place of publishing:
|Bingley
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/12/30
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/06/23
|Tag:
|bibliometric analysis; competitive advantage; entrepreneurship; opportunities; strategic
|Volume:
|27
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|24
|First page:
|753
|Last Page:
|776
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert