Article 8 Para. 2(b)(xvi): Pillage
|Author details:
|Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Robin Geiß
|ISBN:
|978-3-406-74384-9
|ISBN:
|978-3-406-77926-8
|ISBN:
|978-1-5099-4405-7
|ISBN:
|978-3-8487-7648-1
|Title of parent work (English):
|Rome statute of the International Criminal Court
|Publisher:
|C.H. Beck
|Place of publishing:
|München
|Editor(s):
|Kai Ambos
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/06/16
|Print run:
|Fourth edition
|Number of pages:
|16
|First page:
|539
|Last Page:
|554
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar