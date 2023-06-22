Article 5 Crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court
|Author details:
|Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-406-74384-9
|ISBN:
|978-3-406-77926-8
|ISBN:
|978-1-5099-4405-7
|Title of parent work (English):
|Rome statute of the International Criminal Court
|Publisher:
|Beck
|Place of publishing:
|München
|Editor(s):
|Kai Ambos
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/06/22
|Print run:
|Fourth
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|107
|Last Page:
|116
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar