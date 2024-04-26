Non-controlling minority shareholdings and collusion
- This article merges theoretical literature on non-controlling minority shareholdings (NCMS) in a coherent model to study the effects of NCMS on competition and collusion. The model encompasses both the case of a common owner holding shares of rival firms as well as the case of cross ownership among rivals. We find that by softening competition, NCMS weaken the sustainability of collusion under a greater variety of situations than was indicated by earlier literature. Such effects exist, in particular, in the presence of an effective competition authority.
|Author details:
|Samuel de HaasORCiDGND, Johannes PahaORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-595993
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59599
|ISSN:
|0889-938X
|ISSN:
|1573-7160
|ISSN:
|1867-5808
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (166)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/05/09
|Publication year:
|2020
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/04/26
|Tag:
|collusion; common ownership; cross ownership; minority shareholdings
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|26
|Source:
|Rev Ind Organ 58, 431–454 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11151-020-09758-y
|Funding institution:
|Projekt DEAL
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle