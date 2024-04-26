Schließen

Non-controlling minority shareholdings and collusion

  • This article merges theoretical literature on non-controlling minority shareholdings (NCMS) in a coherent model to study the effects of NCMS on competition and collusion. The model encompasses both the case of a common owner holding shares of rival firms as well as the case of cross ownership among rivals. We find that by softening competition, NCMS weaken the sustainability of collusion under a greater variety of situations than was indicated by earlier literature. Such effects exist, in particular, in the presence of an effective competition authority.

Metadaten
Author details:Samuel de HaasORCiDGND, Johannes PahaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-595993
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59599
ISSN:0889-938X
ISSN:1573-7160
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (166)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/09
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/04/26
Tag:collusion; common ownership; cross ownership; minority shareholdings
Issue:3
Number of pages:26
Source:Rev Ind Organ 58, 431–454 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11151-020-09758-y
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

