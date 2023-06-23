Schließen

Intermittierendes Fasten

Intermittent fasting

  • A long-term positive energy balance leads to overweight and obesity. Adiposity is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancer and is often accompanied by depression. The increasing prevalence creates a major problem for the healthcare system. The conservative management of obesity strives for weight loss by reducing the daily caloric intake and increasing physical activity as well as an improvement in the quality of life supported by psychological interventions. For reducing body weight, intermittent fasting represents an alternative to continuous calorie restriction as it can be easily integrated into daily life. In this form of diet calorie intake is limited in time, i.e. on 2 days in the week or 6-10 h per day. Animal and human studies provide evidence that intermittent fasting over a longer time period is a suitable method to decrease body fat and to improve many metabolic parameters. Fasting alters metabolism and activates specific cellular pathways. These have not only cardioprotective effectsA long-term positive energy balance leads to overweight and obesity. Adiposity is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancer and is often accompanied by depression. The increasing prevalence creates a major problem for the healthcare system. The conservative management of obesity strives for weight loss by reducing the daily caloric intake and increasing physical activity as well as an improvement in the quality of life supported by psychological interventions. For reducing body weight, intermittent fasting represents an alternative to continuous calorie restriction as it can be easily integrated into daily life. In this form of diet calorie intake is limited in time, i.e. on 2 days in the week or 6-10 h per day. Animal and human studies provide evidence that intermittent fasting over a longer time period is a suitable method to decrease body fat and to improve many metabolic parameters. Fasting alters metabolism and activates specific cellular pathways. These have not only cardioprotective effects but also neuroprotective and antidepressive effects. In this article the currently discussed mechanisms induced by intermittent fasting are highlighted and the essential observations from randomized controlled human trials are presented.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mandy StadionORCiDGND, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00278-020-00471-5
ISSN:0935-6185
ISSN:1432-2080
Title of parent work (German):Psychotherapeut
Subtitle (German):Welche Effekte hat es beim Menschen?
Subtitle (English):What effects does it have in humans?
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2020/12/03
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/23
Tag:Brain-derived neurotrophic factor; Circadian rhythm; Insulin sensitivity; Metabolic flexibility; Obesity
Volume:66
Issue:1
Number of pages:5
First page:23
Last Page:27
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.