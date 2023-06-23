A long-term positive energy balance leads to overweight and obesity. Adiposity is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancer and is often accompanied by depression. The increasing prevalence creates a major problem for the healthcare system. The conservative management of obesity strives for weight loss by reducing the daily caloric intake and increasing physical activity as well as an improvement in the quality of life supported by psychological interventions. For reducing body weight, intermittent fasting represents an alternative to continuous calorie restriction as it can be easily integrated into daily life. In this form of diet calorie intake is limited in time, i.e. on 2 days in the week or 6-10 h per day. Animal and human studies provide evidence that intermittent fasting over a longer time period is a suitable method to decrease body fat and to improve many metabolic parameters. Fasting alters metabolism and activates specific cellular pathways. These have not only cardioprotective effects

A long-term positive energy balance leads to overweight and obesity. Adiposity is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancer and is often accompanied by depression. The increasing prevalence creates a major problem for the healthcare system. The conservative management of obesity strives for weight loss by reducing the daily caloric intake and increasing physical activity as well as an improvement in the quality of life supported by psychological interventions. For reducing body weight, intermittent fasting represents an alternative to continuous calorie restriction as it can be easily integrated into daily life. In this form of diet calorie intake is limited in time, i.e. on 2 days in the week or 6-10 h per day. Animal and human studies provide evidence that intermittent fasting over a longer time period is a suitable method to decrease body fat and to improve many metabolic parameters. Fasting alters metabolism and activates specific cellular pathways. These have not only cardioprotective effects but also neuroprotective and antidepressive effects. In this article the currently discussed mechanisms induced by intermittent fasting are highlighted and the essential observations from randomized controlled human trials are presented.

