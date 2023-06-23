Schließen

From Hardy to Rellich inequalities on graphs

  • We show how to deduce Rellich inequalities from Hardy inequalities on infinite graphs. Specifically, the obtained Rellich inequality gives an upper bound on a function by the Laplacian of the function in terms of weighted norms. These weights involve the Hardy weight and a function which satisfies an eikonal inequality. The results are proven first for Laplacians and are extended to Schrodinger operators afterwards.

Metadaten
Matthias Keller, Yehuda Pinchover, Felix Pogorzelski
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1112/plms.12376
Proceedings of the London Mathematical Society
Wiley
2020/08/16
2020
Release date:2023/06/23
DFG, German Research Foundation (DFG), European Commission
